Mascoutah DMV To Open Tomorrow June 16

CDL and motorcycle drive exams will be offered at facility

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced his office is opening a new full-service Driver Services facility in Mascoutah at 9221 Beller Dr. (across the highway from Huddle House). The new facility is approximately 4,200 square feet, features a large parking lot and is located near I-64 and Illinois Route 4. The facility, which will service customers Tuesdays through Saturdays, will open Tuesday, June 16.

Hours are: Sunday – Closed Monday – Closed Tuesday 8:00 am – 5:30 pm Wednesday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Thursday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Saturday 7:30 am – 12:00 pm

“This new facility in Mascoutah will help service the growing population of the Metro East area,” said White. “This facility will also help reduce customer volume at other Driver Services facilities in the region, which will result in improved customer service and efficiency. In addition, we ask the public to be patient as we expect higher volume of customers and, with social distance measures in place, customers will likely encounter longer lines and wait times.”

Under White’s statewide reopening plan, this facility will serve ONLY new drivers, customers with expired driver’s licenses/ID cards and vehicle transactions through July 31. Currently, there are more than 700,000 expired driver’s licenses/ID cards and 1.9 million expired vehicle registrations statewide. Customers who must visit the facility are asked to be patient due to expected heavy volume and to be prepared to wait outside in various types of weather. This is due to social distancing which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time.

White’s office has been working with the landlord who, as part of the 10-year lease agreement, is in charge of making necessary modifications to the building. These modifications, standard when opening a Driver Services facility at a new site, are designed to maximize the facility’s traffic flow and efficiency.

The new Mascoutah facility will offer motorcycle and commercial driver’s license (CDL) drive exams. CDL holders who wish to conduct a CDL drive exam at the new facility are encouraged to visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com or call 217-785-3013 to make an appointment.

White is reminding customers that his office extended expiration dates for driver’s licenses/ID cards and vehicle registration stickers until Oct. 1, 2020. This extension also covers those who have June and July expiration dates. As a result, expired documents will remain valid until Oct. 1st so customers do not need to rush into the facility.

White also noted that because facilities are expecting heavy customer volume, residents who can conduct business online are strongly encouraged to do so. Residents may go to www.cyberdriveillinois.com to take advantage of many online services – such as renewing vehicle registration stickers – from the comfort of their own home. People who conduct online transactions will avoid waiting in line at a facility.