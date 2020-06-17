MIA Announces Mascoutah Homecoming Decision

By Pamela Rensing

[email protected]

The Mascoutah Improvement Association (MIA) held a board meeting on Wednesday, June 17. After much deliberation, the MIA made their decision regarding the 94th Annual Mascoutah Homecoming und AugustFest.

“It saddens us to report that, due to the continued coronavirus pandemic, the Mascoutah Homecoming has been canceled,” said President Steve Heizer. “We did not make this decision lightly. We took into account all the information and restrictions given to us by the IDPH. The safety of everyone from Mascoutah and other communities who attend this family event is extremely important to us.”

The Mascoutah Homecoming was scheduled for July 31, August 1 & 2.

Proceeds from the annual Homecoming is used to maintain, improve, and expand Scheve Park. Part of the revenue came from raffle tickets sold by each queen and king homecoming candidate. However, the MIA has decided to continue ticket sales by mail. A mailer, similar to one the Mascoutah Fire Department distributes, will be sent to residents offering them the opportunity to purchase the raffle tickets. Prizes will include: 1st place – $3,000, 2nd place – $1500, and 3rd place – $500. The drawing will be held on Labor Day, Sept. 7, at 3 pm. The always popular homecoming beer buckets will also be on sale via the website at a later date.

“The MIA would like to thank all the volunteers throughout the years for their generous time and energy. The Mascoutah Homecoming would not be the largest homecoming in southern Illinois without them,” added Heizer. “We will see you all again in 2021.”

For more information or questions, please contact Steve Heizer at 618-570-8639 or Pat McMahan 618-334-7523.