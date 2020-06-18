Nearly 200 People Attend BLM Protest

*Additional photos can be found in the Photo Gallery on our home page.

By Pamela Rensing and

Julie Laakko

[email protected]

MASCOUTAH – On Saturday, June 13, residents gathered at Scheve Park in support of the “Black Lives Matter” movement. The march was sponsored by Mascoutah High School students’ “No Place for Hate” organization.

The club’s organizer Piper Lee, 16, a junior at MHS, explained that “even though we don’t see racism in our community, it doesn’t mean that it isn’t happening. “We want to make the world a better place, and I think it can start in this town.”

She predicted about 50 people would be attending, although that number quickly swelled to an estimated 200.

Lee spoke to the demonstrators before the start of the march. “I am biracial. My father is a Black man, and a veteran of the Navy. My skin is not as dark as my father’s however that doesn’t mean I haven’t experienced racism. I’m very lucky because my lovely mother helps me. This is the only town I’ve ever lived in.

“When I hear about police brutality on the news, it makes me very angry and very sad. I cried for about an hour when I heard about George Floyd. I think it is horrendous.

“If we really want to make a difference, we have to start in our own towns.”

Also before the start of the march, Mascoutah Police Chief Scott Waldrup was invited to the depot stage to address the crowd. “Our police force is here to protect your constitutional rights,” Waldrup told the crowd. “There is nothing more important to the police than to protect those rights. It is the reason it is the first amendment.

“We are here to honor and allow you to exercise those rights, and to demonstrate peacefully. Maybe it will serve as a model for what we are see going around the country that isn’t so peaceful.

“We are here to help out. We are not here to interfere. We are here to serve you and make sure you are safe.,” Waldrup concluded.

Demonstrations around the world are being held in protest to the death of George Floyd who died Monday, May 25, after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground during an arrest. A video shows the officer holding his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes while three other officers allegedly took no action to stop it. All four of the officers were fired and were charged. A $1.25M bail was set for Chauvin at his initial court appearance. He faces charges of second-degree murder without intent, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three officers were each charged with one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

MHS social studies teacher Jamilah Whiteside spoke to about why the protests were important. She compared racism to an “evolving disease,” that has taken different forms throughout American history. In her analogy, she described Black people as a patient and racism as a cancer.

“Racism continues to evolve for Black people in the form of systemic racism and police brutality,” Whiteside told demonstrators. Systemic racism is a reference to the systems in place which create and maintain racial inequality.

The march began at Scheve Park, traveling down Harnett to the high school, then to Main Street (Rt. 177) and turning on 6th Street back to Scheve Park.

Along the route, protestors chanted “Black Lives Matter,” “I can’t breathe,” and “No justice, no peace.” During one portion of the march, organizers shouted “Hands up” while the other protestors followed with “Don’t shoot.”

Several cars drove by during the protest, many of which honked in support of the protestors. Residents along the route stood on their driveways and porches and applauded the protestors.

Despite rumors on Facebook about possible threats of violence in Mascoutah during the march, the protest ran smoothly and without incident.

“It was well planned and, from my observations, very peaceful. I was happy to see that there was a nice turnout,” said Mascoutah School Superintendent Dr. Craig Fiegel. “I am encouraged by our students and their passion, expressing concerns about racial injustice. I was also impressed by how our involved and diverse community showed they also are concerned about this important issue. I hope our students and community continue to remain passionate and engaged.”

After the march, protestors gathered in the shade at Scheve Park for a rally. The student leaders introduced themselves, thanked everyone for coming out, and then invited anyone from the crowd to come up to the depot stage and speak about their experiences with racism. Protestors were also encouraged to offer possible solutions to the problems.

Protestor Darrion Santacruz offered his solution. “If you don’t understand – ask questions. It’s very simple – ask!” he said. He went on to remind everyone why these protests are going on across the country.

In response to Santacruz’ encouragement to make a difference, one protestor shouted “Vote!” and the crowd joined in with cheers and encouragement.

“You all stand for something, right?” Santacruz went on, “Ask questions so we can see some change! It isn’t something we march for a day and then give up on. It’s something you work for every day. You can’t evolve if you don’t ask questions.”

Other protestors came up to offer their input, as well – including one protestor who has lived in Mascoutah for 15 years. “This town may not be blatantly racist, but there is a lot of micro aggression.” she said. Another protestor added “If you let it happen you are part of the problem.”

Another protestor asked members in the audience to raise their hands if they have or have had parents who will not let them hang out with their ‘Black friends.’ Approximately five protestorsin the crowd raised their hands.

One of the final protestors spoke about her experiences as a Black woman in this area. “I am 61 years old. I grew up in Belleville, Illinois. Yes, I’ve been raised in white schools. What I have seen change is the voice. All you young people make my heart feel good.”

She went on to say, “Nobody is one race or another. It’s not mutually exclusive anymore. We have to listen to the voices who are crying out. Everyone has Black that runs inside their blood – I don’t care who you are. All lives matter – but the ones with the color get singled out more.”