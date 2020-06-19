Leu Civic Center Ready for A Gradual Re-Opening

MASCOUTAH – Several volunteers have been helping the Leu Civic Center prepare for summer. On Monday, July 15 the Mascoutah High School Cheerleading and Poms teams painted one of the rooms and also tidied up the landscaping outside of the center. The week before, Art and AJ Silvia redid the picnic tables to make them look as good as new.

The LCC has been closed since March due to the Coronavirus. They reopened Monday, July 15, with several restrictions in place. First, they have restricted their hours to 9am to 7pm Monday through Thursday at this time. They plan to return to their normal business hours as the situation evolves. Masks are required to enter the building and temperatures will be taken as members arrive. Signing In and Out is mandatory.

No contact sports are allowed at this time, and computer access is not available. However, members are still encouraged to come and use the facility to play or work out on their own.

The LCC plans to begin summer camps in July. So far, these camps include a Soccer Camp directed by professional coaches and a Craft Camp directed by Miss Carole. The Soccer Camp for ages 6-9 will be held the week of July 13 through July 16, and another camp for ages 10-12 will be held July 20 through July 23. The Craft Camp will be held July 13 through July 16.

Check out LCC Facebook or www.leuciviccenter.net or contact them at (618) 566-2175.