Mascoutah Police Report: June 5 – June 11

Friday, June 5

Pedestrian Check – Main and 6th/Sirtak

Child Custody Dispute – Police Department/Donovan

Assist Other Agency – I-64/Heinen

Harassing/Nuisance/Obscene Calls – 10 Block W Church St/Heinen

Well Being Check – 1800 block Nathan Ave/Watkins

Suspicious Person – Jefferson and Verner – Veres

911 Open Line – 10000 block Perrin Rd/Watkins

Parking Violations – 400 block Falling Leaf Way/Veres

No Valid Registration/Operate Vehicle w/o Evidence of Registration/Uninsured Vehicle/Failure to Notify Sec. of State of Change of Address – Jefferson at Church – Ashley Radley, 31, Mascoutah

Saturday, June 6

Well Being Check – 9800 block Perrin Road/Lasica

Ambulance Call – 300 block N Independence St/Lasica

911 Hangup Call – 9800 block Perrin Road/Heinen

Assist Other Agency – Mascoutah Ave/Edmann/Donovan

Suspicious Vehicle – 600 block N 4th St/Donovan

911 Hangup Call – 400 block Windshire Ct/Veres

Death Investigation – 1300 block Lincoln Blvd/Lasica

Ambulance Calls – 200 block W Poplar/Watkins

Sunday, June 7

Domestic Disturbance – 700 block N Jefferson/Weinel

Animal Complaint – 900 W Church St/Heinen

911 Hangup Call – 1800 block Nathan Ave/Heinen

Animal Complaint – 300 block S 5th St/Donovan

Public Service Call – 500 block S 10th St/Donovan

Ambulance Call – 200 block W State/Veres

Found Property – 700 block N Jefferson St/Lasica

Ambulance Call – 9800 block Perrin Road/Watkins

Assist Other Agency – 5400 block State Rt. 4/Weinel

Speeding/Operate Uninsured Vehicle – Jefferson and Verner/Veres – James Buechter, 20, St. Louis

Monday, June 8

Domestic Battery – Physical Contact – 700 block W South St/Sunnquist

Public Service Call – 900 block N 10th St/Rettig

Ordinance – High Weeds/Grass – 100 block Perrottet Dr/Sunnquist

911 Hangup Call – 700 block N Jefferson St/Rettig

Assist Other Agency – I-64/Bumpers

Motorist Assist – I-64 / Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 900 block N 10th St/Sirtak

Tuesday, June 9

Information – 8500 block Machine Shop Rd/Lambert

Warrant – In State – Police Department/Sunnquist

Sex Offender Registration – Police Department/Lambert

Information – 9600 block Winchester St/Rettig

Investigation – 800 block Tanzanite Ln/Sunnquist

Investigation – 100 block W Poplar/Sirtak

Alarms – 10 block N Market St/Bumpers

Lost Drivers License/Registration Plates – 200 block N Jefferson St/Sirtak

Standby/Keep the Peace – 1100 block Learn Ln/Sirtak

Ordinance – Disorderly Conduct/Noise – 300 block Mine Rd/Glander – Matthew Sprehe, 35, Mascoutah

Warrant Arrest – Police Dept. – Krystal Street, 23, Mascoutah

No Valid License – 6th and Harnett/Weck – Brandon Young, 28, Mascoutah

Wednesday, June 10

Verbal Disturbance – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Heinen

911 Hangup Call – 700 block Knipp/Donovan

Standby/Keep the Peace – 500 block Falling Leaf Way/Donovan

911 Open Line – 200 block Laura Dr/Watkins

Alarms – 700 block N Jefferson St/Veres

Information – 100 block N Railway/Veres

Fraudulent Use of Electronic Transmission – Obtain Money – 1200 block Larkspur Dr/Heinen

Suspicious Vehicle – 400 block Bel Air Dr/Lasica

Thursday, June 11

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 10 block W Green St/Donovan

Reckless Driving – State/Railway/Veres

Crisis Intervention – 500 block Falling Leaf Way/Watkins

Suicidal Subject – 300 block S 5th St/Veres

Ordinance – Derelict/Abandoned Vehicle – 400 block S Independence/Weck

Standby/Keep the Peace – 1100 block Lear Ln/Heinen

911 Hangup Call – 700 block Beebe Dr/Watkins

Traffic Accident – Over $500 – 900 block Beretta St/Donovan

Fire Call – 500 block S 10th St/Veres

Suspicious Vehicle – 800 block N Jefferson St/Veres

Public Service Call – 200 block S 10th St/Watkins

Uninsured Vehicle – 6th and Winchester/Watkins – Michael Speicher, 34, Mascoutah

Disorderly Conduct/Resisting a Peace Officer – 200 Block Laura/Lasica – Brandon Young, 28, Mascoutah

Disorderly Conduct – 200 Block Laura/Lasica – Dakota Jensen, 26, Mascoutah