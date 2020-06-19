Mascoutah Police Report: June 5 – June 11
Friday, June 5
Pedestrian Check – Main and 6th/Sirtak
Child Custody Dispute – Police Department/Donovan
Assist Other Agency – I-64/Heinen
Harassing/Nuisance/Obscene Calls – 10 Block W Church St/Heinen
Well Being Check – 1800 block Nathan Ave/Watkins
Suspicious Person – Jefferson and Verner – Veres
911 Open Line – 10000 block Perrin Rd/Watkins
Parking Violations – 400 block Falling Leaf Way/Veres
No Valid Registration/Operate Vehicle w/o Evidence of Registration/Uninsured Vehicle/Failure to Notify Sec. of State of Change of Address – Jefferson at Church – Ashley Radley, 31, Mascoutah
Saturday, June 6
Well Being Check – 9800 block Perrin Road/Lasica
Ambulance Call – 300 block N Independence St/Lasica
911 Hangup Call – 9800 block Perrin Road/Heinen
Assist Other Agency – Mascoutah Ave/Edmann/Donovan
Suspicious Vehicle – 600 block N 4th St/Donovan
911 Hangup Call – 400 block Windshire Ct/Veres
Death Investigation – 1300 block Lincoln Blvd/Lasica
Ambulance Calls – 200 block W Poplar/Watkins
Sunday, June 7
Domestic Disturbance – 700 block N Jefferson/Weinel
Animal Complaint – 900 W Church St/Heinen
911 Hangup Call – 1800 block Nathan Ave/Heinen
Animal Complaint – 300 block S 5th St/Donovan
Public Service Call – 500 block S 10th St/Donovan
Ambulance Call – 200 block W State/Veres
Found Property – 700 block N Jefferson St/Lasica
Ambulance Call – 9800 block Perrin Road/Watkins
Assist Other Agency – 5400 block State Rt. 4/Weinel
Speeding/Operate Uninsured Vehicle – Jefferson and Verner/Veres – James Buechter, 20, St. Louis
Monday, June 8
Domestic Battery – Physical Contact – 700 block W South St/Sunnquist
Public Service Call – 900 block N 10th St/Rettig
Ordinance – High Weeds/Grass – 100 block Perrottet Dr/Sunnquist
911 Hangup Call – 700 block N Jefferson St/Rettig
Assist Other Agency – I-64/Bumpers
Motorist Assist – I-64 / Sirtak
Ambulance Call – 900 block N 10th St/Sirtak
Tuesday, June 9
Information – 8500 block Machine Shop Rd/Lambert
Warrant – In State – Police Department/Sunnquist
Sex Offender Registration – Police Department/Lambert
Information – 9600 block Winchester St/Rettig
Investigation – 800 block Tanzanite Ln/Sunnquist
Investigation – 100 block W Poplar/Sirtak
Alarms – 10 block N Market St/Bumpers
Lost Drivers License/Registration Plates – 200 block N Jefferson St/Sirtak
Standby/Keep the Peace – 1100 block Learn Ln/Sirtak
Ordinance – Disorderly Conduct/Noise – 300 block Mine Rd/Glander – Matthew Sprehe, 35, Mascoutah
Warrant Arrest – Police Dept. – Krystal Street, 23, Mascoutah
No Valid License – 6th and Harnett/Weck – Brandon Young, 28, Mascoutah
Wednesday, June 10
Verbal Disturbance – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Heinen
911 Hangup Call – 700 block Knipp/Donovan
Standby/Keep the Peace – 500 block Falling Leaf Way/Donovan
911 Open Line – 200 block Laura Dr/Watkins
Alarms – 700 block N Jefferson St/Veres
Information – 100 block N Railway/Veres
Fraudulent Use of Electronic Transmission – Obtain Money – 1200 block Larkspur Dr/Heinen
Suspicious Vehicle – 400 block Bel Air Dr/Lasica
Thursday, June 11
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 10 block W Green St/Donovan
Reckless Driving – State/Railway/Veres
Crisis Intervention – 500 block Falling Leaf Way/Watkins
Suicidal Subject – 300 block S 5th St/Veres
Ordinance – Derelict/Abandoned Vehicle – 400 block S Independence/Weck
Standby/Keep the Peace – 1100 block Lear Ln/Heinen
911 Hangup Call – 700 block Beebe Dr/Watkins
Traffic Accident – Over $500 – 900 block Beretta St/Donovan
Fire Call – 500 block S 10th St/Veres
Suspicious Vehicle – 800 block N Jefferson St/Veres
Public Service Call – 200 block S 10th St/Watkins
Uninsured Vehicle – 6th and Winchester/Watkins – Michael Speicher, 34, Mascoutah
Disorderly Conduct/Resisting a Peace Officer – 200 Block Laura/Lasica – Brandon Young, 28, Mascoutah
Disorderly Conduct – 200 Block Laura/Lasica – Dakota Jensen, 26, Mascoutah