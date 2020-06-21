New Baden Park Boosters Already Making Improvements

By: Julie Laakko

[email protected]

Park Boosters President Justin Dunning recently secured turf for the New Baden batting cage, located in the New Baden park just southwest of the 4-way.

Dunning was driving down Route 50 when he noticed that they were redoing the O’Fallon High School sports field. He contacted the O’Fallon High School Athletic Director, Todd Moeller, and asked what they planned to do with the old turf. Moeller said that several groups had been coming by to take what they needed.

“The New Baden Park Boosters were fortunate and able to grab enough to cover our concrete cage in New Baden.” Dunning said. He explained how beneficial the turf is for the concrete cage, saying that athletes can now wear their rubber cleats without worry and that baseballs and bats do not get as torn up as they would from the concrete. Dunning also said coaches are safer now, too, since the balls are being hit on a softer surface.

Dunning extends a huge thank you to O’Fallon High School, Kurt Kohlbrecher with Warehouse 300 and formerly Perm-A-Green Landscaping in Trenton, and the new members of the New Baden Park Boosters for seeing the project through. It is a great first step in the newly formed program.

“The purpose of the New Baden Park Boosters is to promote and provide city improvements to the City of New Baden Park, sporting and recreational facilities, which provide health and welfare benefits to the community of New Baden.” Dunning added.

To become a member of the new Baden Park Boosters, contact Justin Dunning at [email protected] or 618-713-4487.