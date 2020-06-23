MHS Mourns The Loss of Basketball Coach
By Pamela Rensing
At approximately 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, the Mascoutah EMS was called to Mascoutah High School.
By afternoon, the following statement was released by Superintendent Dr. Craig Fiegel:
“This morning, June 23, 2020, Coach Justin Love, Head Basketball Coach of the Mascoutah High School Boys Basketball program, was found unresponsive on campus. He was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced deceased. No other information is available at this time. Coach Love was a beloved member of the Mascoutah Family and will be greatly missed. Keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”
According to the MHS website, Love was a San Francisco native with many years of playing experience including a brilliant career at St. Louis University where he was statistically among the top 10 in both season and career averages. Following his collegiate career, Justin declared for the NBA Draft, signing with the Phoenix Suns. After becoming a free agent.
Love’s professional career spanned 12 seasons, playing across the world in China’s Beijing Aoshen and Beijing Olympians, Latvia’s BC Ventspil, Germany’s EnBW Ludwigsburg and BC Odessa in the Superleague. Justin held a BA in Communications Disorders and a Master’s in Education. His philosophy for the Indians was to be tough, smart and unselfish.
Love was the MHS Boys varsity head coach and was named Illinois Basketball Association “Boys High School Coach of the Year” in 2019.
26 Comments
prayers to the friends and family at mhs from carbondale IL. TECQuest memembers we are in our prayers as always
I never saw Justin shy away from the challenge. He was the genuine article on and off the court. A truly impressive human being and the ultimate winner. He will be missed.
Canada Colt Family
So sad for his kids and wife. I have been blessed to know him since he was a HS kid. We even went on a road trip to Germany to go visit him. Why do the great ones leave this earth way too early. A gem of a human being.
Prayers
I’m so sorry to hear this. I knew the Walter family when I was in high school and hate that they have to experience this sadness. Thinking of you all.
Katy my thoughts & prayers for you and your kiddos, so sad!
Gracious and honorable man.
Loving husband, father, and son.
This is such a great loss to his family and the community.
I can’t believe this. I was the basketball secretary when J Love played at SLU, I was at his wedding, and every summer before he returned to play overseas, we had lunch with him and his family. I was able to hold the three Love children in my arms when they were tiny. I beyond belief and so very sad.
There were many times mr love taught me alot. At potortla gym in frisco. I’m gonna miss you so much my brother sad part is I’m coaching just like you now been doing it for the past 4 years. Man this hurts bad. Gone but never forgotten. Coachchuck415 kippbayview
I graduated with Justin 8th grade St. Emydius class of 1992. Unbelievable. My heart goes out to both his parents as well as his brother J. Love. Very sorry to hear this news.
Team together to keep the legacy of Justin Love alive.
Prayers and strength to the family and loved ones. May you legacy keep Justin Love’s legacy alive.
GM CRD
Prayers to the entire family. He will so be missed.
I’ve known Justin since he was in high school and had the honor of coaching him in junior college. He was an amazing soul, spirit, athlete, man and human being. My heart aches deeply for all those that knew Justin and loved him, especially his extraordinary family. He will never be forgotten. His impact on this earth can’t be understated, God rest his unconquerable soul. With tears and love – Rosie
Shame on you Mascoutah herald for jumping on this story like some Hollywood gossip headline! Did you even stop to think that Justin’s children hadn’t even been told the news before you posted this? No wonder the media is so hated.
The School supt. Released a statement. Is the paper not supposed to report that. Some people are just full of hate.
The school sent out the press release.
They wouldn’t have sent it had the next of kin not been notified first.
I am truly sorry to hear the loss of a great man and coach. My deepest and most sincere condolences to the Love Family and the whole town of Mascoutah.
Great player at SHC in SF, class act all the way, sad need
Prayers for his family and friends. ♥️
Keep his legacy alive.
So sad – sympathies sent to Coach Love’s family and the Mascoutah community – may his students and athletes understand just how lucky they were to have Coach Love in their life journey
Terrible news. My heart aches for Katy and the children.
God Bless Coach Love, his family, and his athletes and coworkers.