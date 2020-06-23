MHS Mourns The Loss of Basketball Coach



By Pamela Rensing

[email protected]

At approximately 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, the Mascoutah EMS was called to Mascoutah High School.

By afternoon, the following statement was released by Superintendent Dr. Craig Fiegel:

“This morning, June 23, 2020, Coach Justin Love, Head Basketball Coach of the Mascoutah High School Boys Basketball program, was found unresponsive on campus. He was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced deceased. No other information is available at this time. Coach Love was a beloved member of the Mascoutah Family and will be greatly missed. Keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

According to the MHS website, Love was a San Francisco native with many years of playing experience including a brilliant career at St. Louis University where he was statistically among the top 10 in both season and career averages. Following his collegiate career, Justin declared for the NBA Draft, signing with the Phoenix Suns. After becoming a free agent.

Love’s professional career spanned 12 seasons, playing across the world in China’s Beijing Aoshen and Beijing Olympians, Latvia’s BC Ventspil, Germany’s EnBW Ludwigsburg and BC Odessa in the Superleague. Justin held a BA in Communications Disorders and a Master’s in Education. His philosophy for the Indians was to be tough, smart and unselfish.

Love was the MHS Boys varsity head coach and was named Illinois Basketball Association “Boys High School Coach of the Year” in 2019.