Mascoutah Main Street Project To Begin July 1

Construction to continue until September

By Pamela Rensing

[email protected]

On Wednesday, June 17, Mascoutah City Manager Brad Myers and Assistant City Manager Kari Speir met with several City department supervisors, Ameren Electric, Charter Communications, and Civil Engineers from EFK Moen in Fairview Heights to view the plans of Phase 1 of the Main Street Improvement Project.

The long anticipated project is estimated to begin on July 1. It will include resurfacing Main Street from Lebanon Street to Independence Street and approximately 50 feet of Illinois Rt. 4 north and south of that intersection. The plan also includes new sidewalks, decoration brick overlays between the sidewalks and street, and enlargement of the Main St. and Rt. 4 intersection. Decorative lights, approved by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), will be installed.

The Main Street Improvement Project is estimated to cost of $1.2 million. This project will be paid for with $450,000.00 of State Funding, and the remaining costs by TIF 2B funds. This section of Main Street was last resurfaced in 2002. Discussions between the City and IDOT first began in September 2014. The resurfacing is not only necessary due to high traffic, but sidewalks and curbing have deteriorated.

EFK Moen, LLC of Fairview Heights will oversee the construction management and inspection services for the project.

Traffic Flow

Since no parking will be allowed from Lebanon St. & Main to Independence & Main during construction, City Manager Brad Myers said all businesses along that route will be notified of the project. Using entrances from the back of each business will be suggested.

The project will take approximately 40 work days, and unfortunately traffic flow on Main & Rt. 4 will be affected due to one-lane traffic during construction. A temporary traffic signal will be placed at the intersection of Main & Rt. 4 although residents are encouraged to seek different routes to avoid delays.

Decorative Lamps

There are currently four period style street lamps along side the Visitors Center parking lot. In April, the City Council approved a bid from Springfield Electric of Edwardsville to purchase additional streetscape lights and poles to add along the route.

The streetscape style light designs are based on a specific LED light fixture. The fixture has the flexibility to direct light in a pattern acceptable to IDOT. The decorative lights will replace the current pole lights that are on the north side of Main. The lights were chosen per the City of Mascoutah Uptown District Plan and will be installed by the Mascoutah Electric Department. The plan called for

The City of Mascoutah Uptown District Plan called for new sidewalks and period lighting “to enhance and unify the Uptown District.”