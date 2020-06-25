New Baden/Trenton COVID Relief Group Helps Local Families and Businesses Through Community Support

By: Julie Laakko

With Covid-19 sending a wave of closings and struggles sweeping through small towns across the country, there has been an equally overwhelming response of community and care from local residents. Here in New Baden, the New Baden/Trenton COVID Relief Group has been helping the community to support both small businesses and families in New Baden and Trenton.

Caitlyn Carroll started the group New Baden/Trenton COVID Relief in April, when the effects of Covid were really beginning to hit the area.

“Businesses had to close doors. Individuals were losing their jobs. Some families had members hospitalized. College students were out of school and their summer jobs.” Caitlyn said. “I was watching my friends struggle with keeping their small businesses open and trying to get through to unemployment. After a friend’s 3rd or 4th failed attempt of trying to receive a grant for her small business, I decided I would do something to bail them out and keep their doors open.”

Both New Baden and Trenton are near and dear to Caitlyn. She was born and raised in Trenton and moved to New Baden in 2015. Her husband, an “Air Force kid”, has lived in New Baden since moving here in 5th grade. Caitlyn was watching lifelong friends and neighbors struggle to keep their businesses open, to get through to unemployment when they lost their jobs, and face other challenges COVID-19 brought.

“It was breaking my heart.” she said.

Caitlyn has a background in nonprofit and a masters in public health. “Community programming and organizing is my forte,” she said, “this was just one way that I could give back.”

At first, Caitlyn approached businesses and families to figure out the best way to help them with the group funds. She also monitored her personal Facebook to see what people were sharing and what there was a need for. “It is my goal to not recreate the wheel, so I reach out and try to partner with the organizations that are already making a difference.” she added.

The summer lunch program, for example, which has been a “well-oiled machine” for years. This program is sponsored by the Snackpack Program of Clinton County, Trenton’s Council of Churches, and Base 215, a Community Youth Center in Trenton. New Baden/Trenton COVID Relief has partnered with the summer lunch program to try to reach a goal of 5,000 lunches for children over the ten weeks of summer.

Caitlyn says that, ever since people began to see the changes the Relief group was making, they have been approached with different projects. Some of these include the Clinton Manor/Trenton Village Care Package Project and the 5,000 Summer Lunch Goal.

The group did have to get creative in some cases. “We have a lot of proud people in our community so I had to get sneaky with paying water bills,” Caitlyn said, “It was small, but it was one bill that a resident or businesses didn’t have to worry about paying.”

To date, the group has provided the community $450 in water bills and $450 in groceries.

They have also created 337 care packages for Clinton Manor Living Center and Trenton Village residents and staff. These packages were filled with items purchased from small businesses, resulting in $2,000 back to the small businesses in the community. They also provided lunch for all members of the Clinton Manor staff.

They have donated over 400 ready-to-eat meals and over 100 toothbrushes, toothpastes, and toiletries to the micropantry they created for children getting lunches at Base 215.

Caitlyn added that Base 215 has also “graciously accepted” the challenge of creating a weekend pantry for children to bring home food for the weekend. This is part of the group’s newest project of a Goal of 5,000 Lunches, which they’re well on their way to.

Caitlyn says it is hard to estimate how many lunches they have provided so far, but she inventories everything she receives and says that people have donated over 3,000 food items. This does not include the monetary donations or hygiene items they have also received.

With these donations, New Baden/Trenton COVID Relief supplies food to the churches when they run low on supplies, keeps Base 215 stocked, and works towards gathering funding to provide the Snackpack Program money to reimburse the churches at the end of the summer for the bread, meat, cheese, and fruit they buy for the summer lunch program. These meals go to the Base 215 as well as New Baden through the Snackpack program.

“5,000 isn’t an exact number since we’re dealing with numbers that are ever changing but it’s a number worth trying to reach.” Caitlyn said, citing Base 215 handing out a little under 50 meals every day, five days a week, for ten weeks. They can always use funding and donations to help reach this goal.

While Caitlyn is the only admin and organizer of the group, she is certainly not alone. The community has stepped up to help, from birthday donations to lemonade stands to proceeds from the Jaycees BBQ during the New Baden Village-Wide Yard Sale. The community is truly embodying the idea of “we’re all in this together”.

Caitlyn says her husband, along with her parents and sisters, have been her biggest support and sounding board. She also mentioned that her 8-year-old nephew Braden has been a big help providing the “muscle” for many of the projects. Caitlyn’s husband helps her with inventory and other tasks that come with running a group like this.

Along with the 5,000 Lunches goal, Caitlyn says her main goal now is to build the Relief fund and be ready for a second wave of COVID. “Of course, I would prefer for COVID to go away,” she says, “but I want to be realistic and prepared. Businesses, individuals and families were hit hard this round and they’ll still be ‘licking their wounds’ this fall. If another round comes, I want to make sure they can stay afloat.” If COVID doesn’t make a second wave, Caitlyn intends to put the money back into New Baden and Trenton through food pantries, Youth Centers, and community programs.

Anyone who wants to make donations should refer to the Facebook page New Baden/Trenton COVID Relief. For those who do not have a Facebook, please email Caitlyn at [email protected]