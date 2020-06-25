No Traditional Ceremony for MHS Class of 2020

By Keith Gillett

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH – At its June meeting, the Mascoutah District 19 School Board decided not to hold a traditional graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020.

“I think it’s up to the kids,”said Kristin Geis. “What do the kids want? They want to have that one time to celebrate. Before they go away that want to be together – that’s what we heard from students – not the parents.”

“But some are ready to move on,” added Matt Stukenberg. “I’m not comfortable organizing something from a District perspective. I’m not prepared to vote on something that would defy the Governor’s phase plan.”

Added Geis, “If the District is not comfortabvle with it, we need them know. But we don’t want to go against the state.”

Board member James Wolfe pointed out that because of all the special things that were done for the graduates, students will never forget their graduation, compared to other classes.

A vote on setting a date for a ceremony failed on a 6-1 vote, with Geis voting no.

Other items included:

• The Board approved a request by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Frank Williams to amend the budget to capture additional spending authority in Fund 30 to cover the cost of paying down principal during the bond refinancing that the Board approved in January. In January to Board refinanced $10 million in bonds used to fund the construction of Mascoutah High School. Pricing the refunding was unknown when the original budget was approved in September 2019. Payment amount was $7.7 million which was more than the approved spending authority. As a result the Fund 30 amount was adjusted upward from $5.4 million to $13.1 million. As amended the 2020 budget is $70.6 million with expected revenue of $50.4 million and an anticipated deficit of $20.2 million, up from $12.5 million previously.

The action was the final approval on the 2020 budget.

• Approved a standard resolution certifying that serious safety hazards exist along several routes to school. The resolution allows the District to count the students picked up on the designated routes for transportation reimbursement from the State due to safety hazards that exist, such as the lack of sidewalks. Areas designated include the area east of State Highway 4 and north of Main Street and Holy Childhood, Mascoutah Elementary and Mascoutah Middle School; the area east of Highway 4 and south of Main Street and Holy Childhood, Mascoutah Middle School and Mascoutah Elementary, the North Towne subdivision and Holy Childhood , Mascoutah Elementary , and Mascoutah Middle School; Learn With Us Day Care Center, Laugh and Learn Daycare, and Prairieview Subdivision.

The determination of serious safety hazards by the Illinois Department of Transportation enables District 19 to qualify for transportation state aid reimbursement for transporting students within the 1.5 mile-wide area.

• Approved the purchase of the Fountas and Pinnell reading program, and Calkins reading in the amount of $182,110 with $18,000 covered by the special education budget. Board members Ronda Ross and Geis voted no after expressing concern about how the program would be handled next year.

Teachers on the District’s literacy team recommended the adoption of the program because the current reading program is outdated and does not fully align with the current state standards and the new program will align with existing core standards. The program will be for 35 teachers in grades K-6, with a phase in of other grade levels during upcoming school years. Each year’s request is projected to be $185,000 plus professional learning experience expenses.

• Approved the annual purchase of property/casualty/ liability insurance from Dimond Brothers Insurance Agency for $346,253.

• Tabled a proposal to purchase excess earthquake insurance from Dimond Brothers Insurance to provide the District with $20 million of coverage from the $10 million offered. The current umbrella limit is $10 million and the District’s previous policy had carried a $20 million limit. The extra coverage would cost $27,045 and Board members were undecided if the District needed to have coverage up to $20 million.

• Approved NAFIS membership dues for $10,209 for the upcoming year.

• Approved the food service bids from three companies for the upcoming school year – US Foods, Kohls, and MJ Kellner.

• Approved the purchase of the District’s annual supply of copier paper from Office Essentials for $36,040.

• Approved telephone for every classroom and office at Scott Elementary for $25,251 from Tech Electronics.

• Approved the purchase of Virtual Desktop Integration from VMWare license and support from Dell for 150 users for $250,280.

• Approved the following certified personnel actions:

-Hired Kaitlyn Sweeney as a speech and language pathologist at Scott Elementary School; accepted the resignations of Frank Evans as MHS softball coach and Nick Carr as MHS girls soccer coach; and recommended the following for extra duty assignments: Elizabeth Cook as MHS JV cheer coach for the upcoming school year, Alison Cummins as MMS drama club sponsor, Nick Carr as CTE department chair at MHS, Elizabeth Usselman as special education chair at MHS and approved Frank Evans as the new MHS varsity girls basketball head coach effective immediately.

• The Board approved the following classified personnel:

-Hired Tim Mauser as a bus driver and accepted the resignations of Geri Touchette as a bus aide and Sylvia Mallari as a PreK instructional aide.

• The Board also heard a detailed report from Nancy Seibert, director of special education, on special education throughout the District. The report included information on incidences of time out and physical restraint situations.

• Superintendent Dr.Craig Fiegel told the Board that locker replacement was underway at the Middle School and roof replacement at the Mascoutah Elementary library started last week. Carpet replacement for Scott Elementary will start on June 23. Work on the stadium and tennis court is on track. Fiegel said that the protest march held on June 13th was well planned and well attended.