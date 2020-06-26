Coach Love: Celebration of Life To Be Held At A Later Date

By Pamela Rensing

Information about funeral services for Mascoutah High School head basketball coach Justin Love has been released. On Tuesday, June 23, Love was found unresponsive at MHS. The Mascoutah EMS responded and Love was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Justin Charles Love, 41, of Collinsville, IL born Nov. 6, 1978 in San Francisco, CA died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

After 14 years of professional basketball, Justin became a teacher and head basketball coach at Mascoutah High School. He was a Hall of Fame inductee of Sacred Heart Cathedral High School, CA, Cañada College, CA, St. Louis University and CCCMBCA.

Surviving are his parents, Charles R. and Gloria, nee Chapman, Love of San Francisco, CA; wife, Katy, nee Walter, Love whom he married on June 23, 2006 in St. Louis, MO; children, Jamison Constance, Gideon Charles, Ellison Jean Love; brother, Jaie R. (Christina) Love of Vallejo, CA; a sister, Kimberlee Love Triggs of Oakland, CA; father in-law and mother-in-law, Robert (Constance) Walter of Mascoutah, IL; brothers-in-law; Robert (Angela) Walter, Nicholas (Elizabeth) Walter, Douglas Walter; sister-in-law, Magdalyn (Jeremy) McLeod; also survived by aunts, uncles, seven nieces, six nephews and cousins.

In lieu of all other gifts memorials may be made to The Love Children’s Education Fund, c/o Citizens Community Bank, 9 E. Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

A private family visitation will be held.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Love was a San Francisco native with many years of playing experience including a brilliant career at St. Louis University where he was statistically among the top 10 in both season and career averages. Following his collegiate career, Justin declared for the NBA Draft, signing with the Phoenix Suns.

Love played two seasons for the Billikens and was named MVP of the 2000 Conference USA Championship. He was inducted into the Billiken Hall of Fame in 2009.

Justin held a BA in Communications Disorders and a Master’s in Education.

He served as head coach at Mascoutah since the 2017-2018 season. His philosophy for the Indians was to be tough, smart and unselfish. He named Illinois Basketball Association “Boys High School Coach of the Year” in 2019.