Mascoutah Police Report: June 12 thru June 18

Friday, June 12

911 Hangup – W. Green/Lasica

Investigation – Police Dept./Lambert

Information – 700 block Moorland/Sunnquist

VIN Verification – Police Dept./Sunnquist

Assist Other Agency – Lebanon/Sirtak

Well Being Check – 200 block E. Main/Sirtak

Uninsured Vehicle – 700 block N. Jefferson/Bumpers – Cameron Johnson, 19, New Baden

Saturday, June 13

Warrant – In State – 300 block Douglas/Weck

Ambulance Calls – 1200 block Winding Oaks/Rettig

Assist Other Agency – 2100 block Radio Range Rd/Sunnquist

Ambulance Calls – 100 block W. Poplar/Rettig

Ambulance Calls – 600 block E. South/Sirtak

Ambulance Calls – 9700 block Hayden/Sunnquist

Assist Other Agency – Rt. 161 & Renth Rd/Weck

Reckless Driving – 6th & Main/Glander

Warrant Arrest – Douglas/Weck – Darnell Miller, 26, Mascoutah

Sunday, June 14

Noise Complaint – 200 block Green And August/Sunnquist

Ambulance Call – 700 block Moorland/Rettig

Found Property – 300 block East Main/Sirtak

Unattended Child/Non-Criminal – 400 block E. Corrington St/Rettig

Assist Other Agency – 2400 block Cypress Knoll/Sirtak

High Weeds/Grass – 1500 block Autumn Lakes/Glander

Animal Complaint – 1100 block Gulfstream /Bumpers

Disobey Stop Sign – Main & Railway/Weck – Nicolo Dimaggio, 19, Highland

Monday, June 15

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Donovan

911 Hangup Call – 1200 block Antique/Heinen

Neighborhood Disturbance – 700 block W. State/Veres

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 300 block Mine/Watkins

Assist Other Agency – 800 block W. State/Weinel

No Valid License/Uninsured Vehicle – Jefferson & Prairie View/Donovan – Christian Mondragon,26, St. Louis

Tuesday, June 16

Suicidal Subject – 400 block N 9th/Lasica

Unattended Child/Non-Criminal – 500 block Streamstone/Weinel

Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson/Heinen

Well Being Check – 400 block Douglas/Veres

Notification – 1200 block W. Main/Lasica

No Seat Belt – Jefferson & Church/Rettig – Nick Jausel, 56, Coulterville

No Seat Belt – Jefferson & Phillips/Rettig – Dirk Timpe, 37, Missouri

No Seat Belt – Main & Jefferson/Rettig – Tiffany Baumgartner, 34, Oakdale

Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Rettig – Brenda Ervin, 57, Sparta

Speeding – 1300 block N. County/Sirtak – Marcel Tyson, 22, Florida

Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Sirtak – Sarah Poettker, 37, New Baden

Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Sirtak – Dane Sander, 38, Missouri

Speeding – 700 block N. Jefferson/Sirtak – Karen O’Neill, 51, Missouri

Wednesday, June 17

Criminal Damage To Property – 1000 block Madison/Bumpers

Harassment By Telephone – 1000 block Madison/Bumpers

911 Hangup Call – 9600 block Mallard & Pheasant Bend/Rettig

Alarm – 9700 block Winchester/Bumpers

911 Hangup Call – 9700 block Weatherby/Rettig

Suspicious Person – 500 block Streamstone/Rettig

911 Hangup Call – 1100 block Windshire/Bumpers

Information – 200 block S. Railway/Sirtak

VIN Verification – Police Dept./Rettig

Thursday, June 18

Found Property – 1000 block W. Main/Rettig

Ambulance Call – 9600 block Winchester/Bumpers

Subject Removal – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Sirtak