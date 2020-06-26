Mascoutah Police Report: June 12 thru June 18
Friday, June 12
911 Hangup – W. Green/Lasica
Investigation – Police Dept./Lambert
Information – 700 block Moorland/Sunnquist
VIN Verification – Police Dept./Sunnquist
Assist Other Agency – Lebanon/Sirtak
Well Being Check – 200 block E. Main/Sirtak
Uninsured Vehicle – 700 block N. Jefferson/Bumpers – Cameron Johnson, 19, New Baden
Saturday, June 13
Warrant – In State – 300 block Douglas/Weck
Ambulance Calls – 1200 block Winding Oaks/Rettig
Assist Other Agency – 2100 block Radio Range Rd/Sunnquist
Ambulance Calls – 100 block W. Poplar/Rettig
Ambulance Calls – 600 block E. South/Sirtak
Ambulance Calls – 9700 block Hayden/Sunnquist
Assist Other Agency – Rt. 161 & Renth Rd/Weck
Reckless Driving – 6th & Main/Glander
Warrant Arrest – Douglas/Weck – Darnell Miller, 26, Mascoutah
Sunday, June 14
Noise Complaint – 200 block Green And August/Sunnquist
Ambulance Call – 700 block Moorland/Rettig
Found Property – 300 block East Main/Sirtak
Unattended Child/Non-Criminal – 400 block E. Corrington St/Rettig
Assist Other Agency – 2400 block Cypress Knoll/Sirtak
High Weeds/Grass – 1500 block Autumn Lakes/Glander
Animal Complaint – 1100 block Gulfstream /Bumpers
Disobey Stop Sign – Main & Railway/Weck – Nicolo Dimaggio, 19, Highland
Monday, June 15
Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Donovan
911 Hangup Call – 1200 block Antique/Heinen
Neighborhood Disturbance – 700 block W. State/Veres
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 300 block Mine/Watkins
Assist Other Agency – 800 block W. State/Weinel
No Valid License/Uninsured Vehicle – Jefferson & Prairie View/Donovan – Christian Mondragon,26, St. Louis
Tuesday, June 16
Suicidal Subject – 400 block N 9th/Lasica
Unattended Child/Non-Criminal – 500 block Streamstone/Weinel
Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson/Heinen
Well Being Check – 400 block Douglas/Veres
Notification – 1200 block W. Main/Lasica
No Seat Belt – Jefferson & Church/Rettig – Nick Jausel, 56, Coulterville
No Seat Belt – Jefferson & Phillips/Rettig – Dirk Timpe, 37, Missouri
No Seat Belt – Main & Jefferson/Rettig – Tiffany Baumgartner, 34, Oakdale
Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Rettig – Brenda Ervin, 57, Sparta
Speeding – 1300 block N. County/Sirtak – Marcel Tyson, 22, Florida
Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Sirtak – Sarah Poettker, 37, New Baden
Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Sirtak – Dane Sander, 38, Missouri
Speeding – 700 block N. Jefferson/Sirtak – Karen O’Neill, 51, Missouri
Wednesday, June 17
Criminal Damage To Property – 1000 block Madison/Bumpers
Harassment By Telephone – 1000 block Madison/Bumpers
911 Hangup Call – 9600 block Mallard & Pheasant Bend/Rettig
Alarm – 9700 block Winchester/Bumpers
911 Hangup Call – 9700 block Weatherby/Rettig
Suspicious Person – 500 block Streamstone/Rettig
911 Hangup Call – 1100 block Windshire/Bumpers
Information – 200 block S. Railway/Sirtak
VIN Verification – Police Dept./Rettig
Thursday, June 18
Found Property – 1000 block W. Main/Rettig
Ambulance Call – 9600 block Winchester/Bumpers
Subject Removal – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Sirtak