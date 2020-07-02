Mascoutah Police Report: June 19 through June 25
Friday, June 19
Animal Complaint- 600 block E. Main/Glander
Well Being Check – Cheryl Dr/Weck
911 Hangup Call – 800 block Knipp Ave/Weck
Ambulance Call – 900 block N 10th/Donovan
Vehicle Lock-Out – 300 block S. Jefferson/Watkins
Death Investigation – 1600 block Concord/Watkins
Lock Out -Vehicle – Mascoutah Plaza Dr/Donovan
Missing Person/Adult/Male – 800 block W. South/Watkins
Juvenile Complaint – 900 block Park Dr./Veres
Speeding – 1100 Block N. County/Rettig – Roberta Weidler, 48, Belleville
Speeding – 1300 Block N. County/Rettig – Erik Gillaspie, 31, Mascoutah
Speeding – 1300 Block N. County/Rettig – David Quarnstrom, 51, Mascoutah
Speeding – Jefferson & Legacy Pl/Rettig – Caleb Cenrcy, 23, Jonesboro
Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Rettig – Ian Kikel, 26, Belleville
Speeding – 1300 Block N. County/Rettig – Ernest Davis, 38, Fairview Heights
Speeding – 1200 Block N. County/Rettig – Steven Ceule, 31, Mascoutah
Speeding – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Steinkamp – Joseph Pagano, 26, Mascoutah
Saturday, June 20
Ambulance Call – Coachlight/Watkins
Lock Out -Vehicle – 900 block N 10th/Donovan
Ambulance Call – 800 block W. South/Watkins
Public Service Call – Rt. 161 & Sportsman/Veres
Found Property – Police Dept./Lasica
Sunday, June 21
Child Custody Dispute – Police Dept./Watkins
Illegal Burning – W. Oak/Watkins
Assist Other Agency – 9800 State Rt 161/Donovan
Assist Other Agency – 4100 block Mascoutah Ave/Donovan
Motorist Assist – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4/Veres
Ambulance Call – 9700 block Hayden/Lasica
Verbal Disturbance – 900 block N 10th/Veres
Assist Other Agency – I-64 – Lasica
Mentally Ill Subject – 200 block E. Main/Veres
Monday, June 22
Vehicle Lock-Out – 700 block N. Jefferson/Rettig
Trespass Warning – 300 block Mine Road/Sunnquist
Verbal Disturbance – 600 block E. South/Sirtak
Motorist Assist – Harnett & County/Sunnquist
Suspicious Vehicle – Oak & 5th/Sirtak
Assist Other Agency – 500 block N Main/Sirtak
Illegal Burning – 1100 block Larkspur/Bumpers
Ambulance Call – 9600 block Mallard/Glander
Tuesday, June 23
Suspicious Person – 800 block W. Green/Glander
Traffic Accident – Injury County And Main/Sunnquist
Ambulance Call – High School/Rettig
Ambulance Call – N 10th/Sirtak
Abandoned Vehicle – 10000 block Rt. 161/Sirtak
Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Sirtak
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 400 block Douglas Ave/Rettig
Domestic Disturbance – 800 block W. South/Sirtak
Fire Call – 9600 block Weatherby/Bumpers
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – I-64/Sirtak
Parking Violation – 700 block W. Main/Glander
Alarm – 800 block N. Jefferson/Sirtak
Reckless Driving – 1000 block Madison/Bumpers
Failure to Reduce Speed – Main and County/Sunnquist – Joshua Roman, 23, Mascoutah
Wednesday, June 24
Ambulance Call – 100 block E Main/Bumpers
Assist Other Agency – 900 block W. Church/Bumpers
Ambulance Call – W. Oak/Watkins
Public Service Call – 800 block W. Green – Donovan
Ordinance – Soliciting Without A License – 1500 block Timberbrook/Veres
Information – 900 block N 10th/Weinel
Ordinance – Unlawful Parking Of Recreation/Travel Trailers – John & Donaphan/Veres
Suicidal Subject – 700 block Fountainview/Veres
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Lasica
Lock Out -Vehicle – 900 block N 10th/Lasica
Civil Matter – Police Dept./Weinel
Ordinance – Barking Dog – 1100 block Gulfstream Way/Veres
Improper Use of Cell Phone – 100 Block W. Main/Bumpers – Dana Irvin, 28, Fairview Heights
Failure to Wear Seat Belt – 100 Block W. Main/Bumpers – Delmar Menard, 77, Mascoutah
Failure to Wear Seat Belt – 1st Block W. Main/Bumpers – Philip Smithe, 63, New Baden
Speeding – Jefferson & Legacy Pl/ Bumpers – David Anderson, 53, Smithton
Speeding – Jefferson and Fuesser/Bumpers – Shannon Buchanan, 37, New Memphis
Speeding – 500 Block N. Jefferson/Bumpers – Larry Jones, 53, Marissa
Thursday, June 25
Pedestrian Check – W. Main & 7th/Donovan
Notification – S County/Watkins
Vehicle Lock-Out – 200 block Patterson & August/Watkins
Ambulance Call – 300 block S. 5th/Lasica
Suspicious Activity / Circumstance – August & Streamstone/Weinel
Uninsured Vehicle – Main and 1st/Donovan – Jennifer Lord, 46, Belleville
Failure to Wear Seat Belt – Main and 6th/Donovan – Nolan Heggenmeier, 16, Nashville
Speeding – Rt. 4/Donovan – Peyton Gillikin, 19, Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 4/Donovan – Connor Blackburn, 23, Mascoutah