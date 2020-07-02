Mascoutah Police Report: June 19 through June 25

Friday, June 19

Animal Complaint- 600 block E. Main/Glander

Well Being Check – Cheryl Dr/Weck

911 Hangup Call – 800 block Knipp Ave/Weck

Ambulance Call – 900 block N 10th/Donovan

Vehicle Lock-Out – 300 block S. Jefferson/Watkins

Death Investigation – 1600 block Concord/Watkins

Lock Out -Vehicle – Mascoutah Plaza Dr/Donovan

Missing Person/Adult/Male – 800 block W. South/Watkins

Juvenile Complaint – 900 block Park Dr./Veres

Speeding – 1100 Block N. County/Rettig – Roberta Weidler, 48, Belleville

Speeding – 1300 Block N. County/Rettig – Erik Gillaspie, 31, Mascoutah

Speeding – 1300 Block N. County/Rettig – David Quarnstrom, 51, Mascoutah

Speeding – Jefferson & Legacy Pl/Rettig – Caleb Cenrcy, 23, Jonesboro

Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Rettig – Ian Kikel, 26, Belleville

Speeding – 1300 Block N. County/Rettig – Ernest Davis, 38, Fairview Heights

Speeding – 1200 Block N. County/Rettig – Steven Ceule, 31, Mascoutah

Speeding – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Steinkamp – Joseph Pagano, 26, Mascoutah

Saturday, June 20

Ambulance Call – Coachlight/Watkins

Lock Out -Vehicle – 900 block N 10th/Donovan

Ambulance Call – 800 block W. South/Watkins

Public Service Call – Rt. 161 & Sportsman/Veres

Found Property – Police Dept./Lasica

Sunday, June 21

Child Custody Dispute – Police Dept./Watkins

Illegal Burning – W. Oak/Watkins

Assist Other Agency – 9800 State Rt 161/Donovan

Assist Other Agency – 4100 block Mascoutah Ave/Donovan

Motorist Assist – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4/Veres

Ambulance Call – 9700 block Hayden/Lasica

Verbal Disturbance – 900 block N 10th/Veres

Assist Other Agency – I-64 – Lasica

Mentally Ill Subject – 200 block E. Main/Veres

Monday, June 22

Vehicle Lock-Out – 700 block N. Jefferson/Rettig

Trespass Warning – 300 block Mine Road/Sunnquist

Verbal Disturbance – 600 block E. South/Sirtak

Motorist Assist – Harnett & County/Sunnquist

Suspicious Vehicle – Oak & 5th/Sirtak

Assist Other Agency – 500 block N Main/Sirtak

Illegal Burning – 1100 block Larkspur/Bumpers

Ambulance Call – 9600 block Mallard/Glander

Tuesday, June 23

Suspicious Person – 800 block W. Green/Glander

Traffic Accident – Injury County And Main/Sunnquist

Ambulance Call – High School/Rettig

Ambulance Call – N 10th/Sirtak

Abandoned Vehicle – 10000 block Rt. 161/Sirtak

Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Sirtak

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 400 block Douglas Ave/Rettig

Domestic Disturbance – 800 block W. South/Sirtak

Fire Call – 9600 block Weatherby/Bumpers

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – I-64/Sirtak

Parking Violation – 700 block W. Main/Glander

Alarm – 800 block N. Jefferson/Sirtak

Reckless Driving – 1000 block Madison/Bumpers

Failure to Reduce Speed – Main and County/Sunnquist – Joshua Roman, 23, Mascoutah

Wednesday, June 24

Ambulance Call – 100 block E Main/Bumpers

Assist Other Agency – 900 block W. Church/Bumpers

Ambulance Call – W. Oak/Watkins

Public Service Call – 800 block W. Green – Donovan

Ordinance – Soliciting Without A License – 1500 block Timberbrook/Veres

Information – 900 block N 10th/Weinel

Ordinance – Unlawful Parking Of Recreation/Travel Trailers – John & Donaphan/Veres

Suicidal Subject – 700 block Fountainview/Veres

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Lasica

Lock Out -Vehicle – 900 block N 10th/Lasica

Civil Matter – Police Dept./Weinel

Ordinance – Barking Dog – 1100 block Gulfstream Way/Veres

Improper Use of Cell Phone – 100 Block W. Main/Bumpers – Dana Irvin, 28, Fairview Heights

Failure to Wear Seat Belt – 100 Block W. Main/Bumpers – Delmar Menard, 77, Mascoutah

Failure to Wear Seat Belt – 1st Block W. Main/Bumpers – Philip Smithe, 63, New Baden

Speeding – Jefferson & Legacy Pl/ Bumpers – David Anderson, 53, Smithton

Speeding – Jefferson and Fuesser/Bumpers – Shannon Buchanan, 37, New Memphis

Speeding – 500 Block N. Jefferson/Bumpers – Larry Jones, 53, Marissa

Thursday, June 25

Pedestrian Check – W. Main & 7th/Donovan

Notification – S County/Watkins

Vehicle Lock-Out – 200 block Patterson & August/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 300 block S. 5th/Lasica

Suspicious Activity / Circumstance – August & Streamstone/Weinel

Uninsured Vehicle – Main and 1st/Donovan – Jennifer Lord, 46, Belleville

Failure to Wear Seat Belt – Main and 6th/Donovan – Nolan Heggenmeier, 16, Nashville

Speeding – Rt. 4/Donovan – Peyton Gillikin, 19, Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 4/Donovan – Connor Blackburn, 23, Mascoutah