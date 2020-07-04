Join Us For Mascoutah’s 4th of July Fireworks Display!

The annual picnic may be canceled, but not Mascoutah’s spirit!

Mascoutah will be hosting their Fourth of July Fireworks Display on Saturday, July 4th. The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. and will be set off next to the Dog Park on the north side of Scheve Park. Spectators are asked to view the show from safe and legal parking areas. Above is a map detailing the allowed parking locations (green) within Scheve Park. Spectators are allowed to view the show from the grassy areas within Scheve Park. In addition, the bleachers will be open for viewing. No vehicles or spectators are allowed on the berm next to the Hog River (aka Big Ditch) and no spectators are allowed on the walking trail located on the northern edge of Scheve Park. Park restrooms will be open during the event. There will be no concessions during the event. Due to COVID-19, please adhere to social distancing and mask recommendations from the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health.