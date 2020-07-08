Commerce Park May Signal Years Of Development



By Dennis Grubaugh

Illinois Business Journal

O’Fallon Mayor Herb Roach likes to point out that the Gateway Commerce Center has evolved over 25 years, continuing to bring dividends to its host communities in Edwardsville and Pontoon Beach.

Those same possibilities now exist in O’Fallon, with Gateway’s primary developer, St. Louis-based TriStar Properties, preparing to develop its first building in the Mid America Commerce Center at the new Exit 21 interchange at Rieder Road and Interstate 64 near Scott Air Force Base.

“It’s kind of a big deal for O’Fallon, and even St. Clair County. The county has Belle Valley Industrial Park (in Belleville), but it’s smaller, so they don’t really have anything to compete with Madison County and Gateway,” Roach said.

Potentially, Mid America Commerce Center could offer larger distribution facilities with more storage capability. Those are in short supply nationally in the wake of COVID-19 and stay-at-home orders that have driven e-commerce, Roach said.

Steve Zuber and Wayne Barber, two of the principals at Shiloh-based BARBERMurphy Group, have the real estate listing on the ground and are looking for tenants.

TriStar Properties purchased 20 acres last year and has options for up to 200 acres, Zuber said. A 10-year tax abatement is offered on improved property, starting with substantial completion of each building. The land is also part of the State of Illinois’ Mid-America Enterprise Zone.

Developers have circulated a master plan showing eight, sizeable buildings in the park, with much more acreage surrounding. The buildings would go up west of Rieder Road and just north of Shiloh Valley Township Line Road, which would serve as a main frontage road.

Mid America offers 1,500 acres overall. That could mean many years of development, much like the 2,300-acre Gateway, which now has approximately two dozen warehouse structures, the latest holding Amazon and World Wide Technologies operations. The business park has become one of the largest worker bases in Metro East.

“We’ve built a lot in Gateway Commerce Center over the past four to five years,” TriStar Vice President of Development Bobby Klucker said in a release. The park opened in 1996 and is nearly full, he said.

“Demand for warehouse/distribution space has really skyrocketed, and we don’t anticipate that slowing down any time soon. We stand ready to build to suit and serve regional tenants (within a 400- to 500-mile distribution radius), local (within 100- to 200-miles) and the new phenomenon of tenant – the ‘just in-time,’ e-commerce, localized delivery distribution/warehouse tenant or a data center site. Mid America Commerce Center will remain flexible, particularly in its infancy, to accommodate any one of these clients,” he said.

Mid America land has been annexed into OFallon, which already has extended water lines and is now extending sewer, at a cost estimated at $2 million to $3 million, Roach said. The park encompasses U.S. 50/Illinois Route 158 to the west and Rieder Road to the east, with Interstate 64 running alongside for two miles. Scott Air Force Base and MidAmerica St. Louis Airport are both easily accessible on the opposite side of I-64.

“We’re looking for industrial properties just like at Gateway,” Zuber said. “The one difference will be the ability to accommodate 30,000- to 100,000-square-foot users and above. Right now, there is a hole in the market because there is a low supply of space in that 50,000 to 100,000 square feet.”

TriStar is looking at a variety of plans for a spec building, including the possibility of 225,000-square-foot structure that it would be able to subdivide down to 30,000 square feet.

O’Fallon has always been known as a bedroom society, but an industrial campus would diversify the base and benefit the community for years, Roach said.

“The more diversified you can be with ups and towns of the economy, it will be advantageous for us. Logistics firms, light manufacturing, larger engineering firms — it will mean tax relief for schools and it will take pressure off homeowners (who pay the taxes),” the mayor said.

Zuber said there are plenty of workers nearby. More than 4,200 are estimated within a 30-minute drive.

“From the industrial real estate standpoint, one of the things really attractive to us about O’Fallon is the available workforce going east. In Gateway that workforce is kind of tapped out and a lot of companies are kind of competing for the same workers, and their wages are going up,” he said.

Location is also a plus from the standpoint of drainage.

“It’s also above the bluffs in Collinsville,” Zuber said. “Everything from (Illinois Route) 157 to the river is in the flood zone. This is not in a flood zone, and you eliminate any issue with flooding in that park at all.”

O’Fallon also has many hotels and restaurants that could accommodate builders of the park and any eventual employees.

Any logistics companies that locate at Mid America would not have to look very far to find expertise.

“We’ve got people right across the road at Scott Air Force Base,” Roach said. “When they retire they are some of the best logistics people — at moving people and materials around the world — that you are going to find.”

The same thing applies to cyber security.

“When they retire, they’ve got another 15 or 20 years of work that they’re looking to perform. We have a trained workforce available for those types of firms,” the mayor said.

No ground breaking will be scheduled before a final design is submitted by the developer.

“We’re hoping to see that in the second half of this year,” Roach said.

The city is also working with St. Clair County on the service roadway for the park.

Rieder Road is also a county road, Roach said.

“It would be advantageous to the county, too, to move forward on that. The county (with a slightly higher property tax) will collect more in property tax than the city of O’Fallon,” the mayor said.’

Roach noted that development is ripe on both ends of the acreage. On Route 50, near the highway, two businesses are under construction. Belo Heating and Air Condition is moving from an existing O’Fallon location and the second business is an equipment rental facility.