DON’T FORGET: Income Tax Filing & Payment Deadline July 15

The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) reminds taxpayers the state individual income tax filing and payment deadline is July 15. This year’s deadline was extended three months by Governor JB Pritzker in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both state and federal returns are due on July 15.

To date, 5.3 million Illinois taxpayers have filed their 2019 Illinois individual income tax return, which is approximately 85% of expected returns. Of those, 3.3 million taxpayers have received refunds totaling $1.4 billion. The fastest way to receive a refund is to file electronically and select the direct deposit option.

Individuals needing support may call IDOR’s telephone assistance hotline at 1-800-732-8866. All Illinois taxpayers can file their Form IL-1040 free using the

MyTax Illinois website. Taxpayers can also use the MyTax portal to check on the status of their refund, make a payment, retrieve their PIN, or look up their estimated/extension payments. Some lower-income taxpayers can also file their federal returns for free through the Internal Revenue Service’s FreeFile program; visit irs.gov for more information.