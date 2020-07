Mascoutah Police Report: June 26 through June 30

Friday, June 26

Animal Complaint – 700 block W. State/Sunnquist

Information – 300 block Mine Rd/Sunnquist

Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & I-64/Rettig

Warrant – In State – Mascoutah Plaza/Veres

Ordinance – High Weeds/Grass – 200 block E. Main/Rettig

Traffic Accident – Over $500- E. Poplar & Lebanon/Rettig

Well Being Check – 1600 block Landmark/Sunnquist

Open Door/Window – 400 block Falling Leaf/Bumpers

911 Hangup Call – 900 block Park/Glander

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – S. Railway/Bumpers

Well Being Check – 1100 block Lear/Glander

Speeding – Jefferson & Mooorland/Watkins – Bryan Denton (38), Bismarck

Speeding – Rt. 4/Veres – Brian Willman (45), Smithboro

Speeding – Jefferson & Moorland/Veres – Anna Lee (29), Caseyville

Speeding – Rt. 161 and 6th/Veres – Caitlin Greenwood (26), Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 4/Veres – Sean McKinney (30), Mascoutah

Speeding, Rt. 4/Veres – Dawn Hankins (61), Valley Park, MO

Speeding/Suspended License – Rt. 161 and 6th/Veres – Jacob Phillips (30), Albers

Speeding – Rt. 4/Donovan – Zachary Peterson (31), Mascoutah

Saturday, June 27

Suspicious Person – 300 block S. Jefferson/Bumpers

Abandoned Vehicle – County & Rt. 161/Rettig

Animal Complaint – Fox Run/Sunnquist

Well Being Check – 400 block E. South/Bumpers

Suspicious Person – 700 block E. Church/Glander

Domestic Disturbance – W. State/Bumpers

Standby/Keep The Peace – W. Green/Glander

Reckless Driving – Madison & 10th/Bumpers

Public Intoxication – Jefferson & Patterson/Glander – Michael Mooberry (41), Mascoutah

Speeding/Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4/Donovan – Christian Hettenhausen (47), Swansea

Sunday, June 28

Well Being Check – 400 block Douglas/Bumpers

Neighborhood Disturbance – Joseph & Perrottet/Glander

Pedestrian Check – Keck Rd. & Mascoutah Ave/Rettig

Missing Person/Juvenile Female – 800 block N. 1st/Sunnquist

Vehicle Lock-Out – 800 block W. South/Rettig

Information – 200 block Impala/Sunnquist

Standby/Keep The Peace – W. State/Glander

Standby/Keep The Peace – 700 block W. South/Glander

Agg. Assault – 900 Block N. 10th/Veres – Jerry McCallister (56), Mascoutah

Monday, June 29

Overdose – Drugs – 400 block N 9th/Lasica

Civil Matter – 600 block W. State/Veres

Vehicle Lock-Out – 1800 block Nathan/Weinel

Ordinance – Derelict/Abandoned Vehicle – S. Market/Lasica

Ordinance – Derelict/Abandoned Vehicle – 900 block W. Poplar/Lasica

Unattended Child/Non-Criminal – Mascoutah Plaza/Veres

911 Open Line – 1100 N 6th/Watkins

Aggravated Assault-Deadly Weapon – 900 block N 10th/Veres

Tuesday, June 30

Assist Other Agency – 600 block E. South/Donovan

Information – 1200 block Beechcraft/Watkins

Alarm – E Main/Veres

Domestic Battery-Bodily Harm – 1100 block Hackberry/Watkins

Missing Person/Juvenile Male – 1100 block Widgeon/Donovan

Suspicious Person – 400 block S. Market/Veres

Wednesday, July 1

Abandoned Vehicle – 400 block E. Oak/Rettig

Well Being Check – 1300 block N. County/Sirtak

911 Open Line – 200 block S. Market/Bumpers

Traffic Accident – Over $500 – 6th & Main/Bumpers

Information – W. State/Sirtak

Juvenile Complaint – 1100 block Lear/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 1100 block Lear/Sirtak

Found Property – South & Bernard/Sirtak

Noise Complaint – 101 block N 10th/Glander

Failure to Reduce Speed – Main and 6th/Bumpers – Cassandra King (33), Murphysboro