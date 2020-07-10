Illinois: $47.6 Million Spent On Marijuana Sales in June

Social equity applicants sweat licensing delays

By JERRY NOWICKI

Capitol News Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — One of the few things unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic’s presence in Illinois has been recreational marijuana sales.

The $47.6 million spent on the product in June was the highest single-month amount since recreational marijuana use became legal at the beginning of the year, and sales have increased each month since February even amid strict stay-at-home orders.

Still, while sales boom, the facets of the landmark legalization law that were put in place specifically to diversify the largely white male-dominated industry have not moved forward as planned. The social equity applicants — those whose majority ownership stakes include persons disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs — have been especially left in the lurch as their expenses mount and clarity as to when licenses will be released is lacking.

A round of dispensary licenses scheduled for release on May 1, as well as craft grower and other licenses scheduled to be granted July 1, have been indefinitely delayed.

Toi Hutchinson, a former state senator and Gov. JB Pritzker’s lead cannabis policy advisor, said the state is doing all it can to expedite the licensing process but the pandemic created a “perfect storm.” That has led to the delays for application filers and a third-party grader that was enlisted to make sure nobody gets an undue leg up in the application process.

“That’s one piece, but the other piece is that all government shut down,” Hutchinson said in a phone call Wednesday. “It didn’t stop the work but it’s slowed it… People had to figure out how to do what it is we needed to do on almost hourly basis for a novel virus that we didn’t see coming.”

On Thursday, July 10, Hutchinson gave a ballpark date as to when the applicants might have that clarity.

“Well, we know that by the date that we filed the permanent rule for the tiebreaker scenario…will be in place in September,” she said. “The minute those things are in place we can go to the tiebreaker phase.”

“I just really want people to stay as encouraged as possible because we know how hard this was, and we know how difficult it was and we know how much people really are watching to see how this…and it’s not just us here — the world is watching,” Hutchinson said.

One of those social equity applicants that will be watching is R. Lawrence Hatchett, a physician in the southern Illinois town of Marion. He’s the lead investor of a social equity applicant group organized under the name Cannabliss Supply Co.

Hatchett’s diverse group of investors say they are dedicated to “creating new jobs for those long unable to access the American Dream and building up communities that have suffered from years of disinvestment.”

The group submitted 10 applications for dispensaries, many in downstate Illinois and some in the suburbs of Chicago. The team also applied for two craft grow licenses, even though they can only be granted one in the first round of applications.

But with the money the group has spent — Hatchett invested $200,000 of his own money into the project — and no resolution of licensing in sight, Hatchett said, a feeling of “anxiety” has pervaded the business endeavor.

“And we’re sort of at the point of no return as a social equity applicant, meaning we now are like a plane that’s gone beyond — we can’t go back for fuel,” he said in a phone interview last week.

Hatchett said stablished marijuana companies have the branding advantage, have been selling medicinally for years and had first crack at secondary site locations when the new law was passed.

While Hutchinson said a goal was to make applications simple enough so that applicants didn’t incur major expenses – such as hiring experts – in order to file them, Hatchett said that’s not been the case for groups like his. There’s a $5,000 fee per each application submitted to the state, and Cannabliss Supply Co. also incurred legal fees, hired lobbyists and paid for some graphic design branding work.

“You’d be surprised how much we have to spend. First of all the application process, to write it, and to the people that we had to hire,” he said. “And then the lobbyists, we had to make sure we did all the right things, that we didn’t fall on a sword right from beginning.”