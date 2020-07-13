Gloria Lee LaBlance, nee Richard, age 88, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on January 28, 1932 in East St. Louis, IL died on Friday, July10, 2020 at St. Paul’s Home, Belleville, IL.

Gloria was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and a former Girl Scouts Troop Leader. She was a member of the Yum Yum Club, Mid-America Regional Lily Society, St. Louis and Belleville Area Rose Societies, American Daylily Society, and Greater St. Louis Dahlia Society, and Fairview Heights Garden Club. She was also a Republican election judge.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard LaBlance, Jr.; her daughter, Joan LaBlance; her grandson, James Casperson; her parents, Lloyd Richard and Agnes Shrum, nee Eble; and her sister, Marilyn Richard.

Gloria is survived by her children, Gloria (Arthur) Dietrich, Bernadine (Richard) Casperson, Bernard (Colleen) LaBlance, James LaBlance, and Sandra LaBlance; her sister, Diana McGraw; and her grandchildren, Rebecca (William) Perkins, Shannon Smith, Megan Smith, and Melissa Smith. Gloria is also survived by many loving great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fairview Heights Food Pantry, Fairview Heights, IL.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.

An Eastern Star Service will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 by the Queen City Chapter #697.

Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.

A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL.

