Mascoutah Senior Center Offers Transportation Service For The Elderly

By Pamela Rensing

Herald Publications

MASCOUTAH – A one-on-one transportation service is now available for the Mascoutah Senior Center elderly. The safe and secure service will be available to transport seniors to and from medical appointments located in the immediate MetroEast area. This transportation program is sponsored by AgeSmart Community Resources, a not-for-profit organization that serves persons over 60 and their caregivers in seven Illinois counties.

“Our senior center will act as a dispatcher coordinating transportation for our older Mascoutah adults,” said Katie Stein, director of the Mascoutah Senior Center. “We ask that you call us at 618-566-8758 at least 72 hours before your medical appointment. We will then coordinate the time with our driver. At the designated time, our driver will pick you up at your home and drive you to your appointment. Once you are finished, our driver will then be notified to pick you up and take you back home.” Stein added that the driver is a reputable local individual and comes highly recommended for this service.

“This is an extremely safe and easy transportation service for our seniors. The driver will always be the same person so there is no need to worry about having a different person each time you need a ride,” stated Stein. “We encourage anyone who has questions to give us a call.”

There is no charge for this service however donations are always appreciated.

The AgeSmart organization chose Mascoutah for this pilot program because the community does not have many transportation options for the elderly. The program is available Monday thru Friday, and will continue through to September 30.

Please call the Mascoutah Senior Center at 618-566-8758 for more information.