Public Health Officials Announce 1,257 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Disease

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,257 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

– Cook County – 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

– Cumberland County – 1 female 80s

– Effingham County – 1 female 80s

– Kane County – 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s

– Lake County – 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– McHenry County – 1 female 70s

– Ogle County – 1 male 60s

– St. Clair County – 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– Union County – 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

– Whiteside County – 1 male 80s

– Will County – 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

– Winnebago County – 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 157,950 cases, including 7,251 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 43,006 specimens for a total of 2,122,607. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 9–July 15 is 3.1%. As of last night, 1,434 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 311 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email [email protected]