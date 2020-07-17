Mascoutah Police Report: July 2 through July 9

Thursday, July 2

Improper Display of Registration/Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4 and 161/Steinkamp – Alexander Koch (23), Belleville

Seat Belt Violation – Rt. 4 and 161/Steinkamp – Darris Willis (37), Belleville

Speeding – 900 Block W. Main/Steinkamp – Caleb Grau (18), Mascoutah

Speeding/Uninsured Vehicle/Unlawful Poss. of Cannabis/Unlawful Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia/Illegal Trans. of Alcohol – Rt. 4/Steinkamp – Trenton Finch (20), Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 161 and Rt. 4/Veres – Tristen Krumenauer (17), Millstadt

Speeding – Rt. 161 and Rt. 4/Veres – Joshua Grau (45), Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 4/Veres – Kaleigh Miles (18), Mascoutah

Speeding – Jefferson and Moorland/Veres – Kristopher Wedemeyer (44), Campbell Hill

Improper Use of Cell Phone – 900 Block W. Main/Steinkamp – Caleb Grau (18), Mascoutah

Friday, July 3

Open Door/Window – 1100 block Hackberry/Weck

Lock Out -Vehicle – 700 block N. Jefferson/Lasica

Ordinance – Accumulation Garbage/Trash/Debris – 900 block N. 10th/Weinel

Child Custody Dispute – 900 block W. Poplar/Veres

Fireworks – South & Bernard/Veres

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 100 block St. Christopher/Heinen

Fireworks – Patterson & 1st/Watkins

Speeding – Jefferson & Prairie View/Donovan – Nathan Forsyth (21), New Baden

Speeding – Rt. 161 & Machine Shop/Donovan – Christie Fortune (61), New Baden

Speeding – 1300 Block N. County/Donovan – Ira Hearen (41), Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 161 & Machine Shop/Donovan – Jessica Nance (25), New Baden

Speeding – Rt. 161 & Machine Shop/Donovan – Young Gould (51), South Roxana

Speeding – Rt. 4/Donovan – Rachel Hall (19), Coulterville

Saturday, July 4

Ambulance Calls – 9600 block Air Terminal/Weinel

Ordinance – High Weeds/Grass – 1500 block Autumn Lakes

Theft-Stolen Property – 200 block N. Jefferson

Reckless Driving – N. 10th

No Valid Drivers License – 6th & Harnett/Weinel

Traffic Accident – Under $500 Airport Blvd & Rt. 4/Watkins

Dog Bite – Fox Run/Veres

911 Open Line – 9900 block Citation Ct/Watkins

Fireworks – Elm & Salem/Veres

911 Hangup Calls – 9900 block Cessna/Heinen

Fireworks – 1100 block Windshire/Watkins

Civil Matter – 9800 block Perrin/Donovan

Fireworks – Green & John/Donovan

Fireworks – Windshire & Lorene/Heinen

Fireworks – Streamstone & August/Veres

Fireworks – Timberbrook/Donovan

Fireworks – 700 block George and Mine/Heinen

Speeding – Rt. 4/Weinel – Robert Stock (41), New Baden

Speeding – 500 Block W. Harnett/Veres – Alexander Erlinger (23), Belleville

No Valid License – Harnett and Sixth/Weinel – Eddriona Adams (19), Mascoutah

Sunday, July 5

Public Service Calls – Harnett & Lincoln/Heinen

Well Being Check – 100 block N. County/Donovan

911 Hangup Calls – 1600 block Landmark/Heinen

Traffic Accident – Animal Rt. 4 & Airport Bvd/Donovan

Monday, July 6

Subject Removal – 9800 block Perrin/Rettig

Traffic Accident – Over $500 – 700 block W. Church/Rettig

Well Being Check – 400 block Douglas

Assist Other Agency – 400 block N. 9th/Sirtak

Vehicle Lock-Out – 500 block E. Main/Bumpers

Information – 600 block Daniel/Sunnquist

Child Neglect – 1200 block W. Main/Rettig

Ordinance – Derelict/Abandoned Vehicle – 700 block Fountain View/Sirtak

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 400 block Douglas/Bumpers

Well Being Check – 100 block N. County/Sirtak

Harassing/Nuisance/Obscene Calls – 200 block Kristina/Glander

Uninsured Vehicle – 1300 Block N. County/Rettig – Celia Lewis-Norris (53), Mascoutah

Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Rettig – Dane Hale (33), Troy

Speeding – 1300 Block N. County/Rettig – Michael Daugherty (30), Mascoutah

Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Rettig – Dennis Jensen (54), Mascoutah

Tuesday, July 7

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 8300 block Rt. 4/Airport Blvd/Weck

911 Hangup Calls – 700 block W. Main/Glander

911 Hangup Calls – 700 block N. Jefferson/Glander

Forgery- Make/Alter Document – E. Main/Sunnquist

Ordinance – High Weeds/Grass – W. Poplar/Bumpers

Assist Other Agency – I-64/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 1200 block Winding Oaks/Sunnquist

Traffic Accident – Over $500 – Rt. 4 & 161/Bumpers

Ambulance Call – 1000 block W. Harnett/Sirtak

Suspicious Vehicle – 100 block E. Main/Sirtak

Harassing/Nuisance/Obscene Call – 700 block N. Jefferson/Glander

Wednesday, July 8

Ambulance Call – 400 block Wilderness Way/Weck

Ordinance – Accumulation Garbage/Trash/Debris – 100 block E. State/Weinel

Ordinance – High Weeds/Grass – George & Mine/Lasica

Well Being Check – 400 block Douglas/Veres

Warrant – In State – 6th & Fuesser/Veres

Subject Removal – 1000 block Madison/Weinel

Dog Bite – 100 block W. Oak/Watkins

Ordinance – Prohibited Parking – 800 block W. Main/Watkins

Ambulance Call – W. State/Veres

Found Property – 600 block E. South/Donovan

Warrant Arrest/Suspended License – 6th and Fuesser/Veres – Dalton Ford (26), O’Fallon

Thursday, July 9

False Alarm – 8300 block Rt. 4/Lasica

Information – 200 block S. 10th/Weinel

Disturbance – 9800 block Perrin/Lasica

911 Hangup Call – Mascoutah Plaza/Weinel

Traffic Accident – Over $500 – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4/Watkins

911 Hangup Call – 500 block Streamstone/Lasica

Alarm – 800 block W. Main/Heinen

Found Property – 300 block E. Main/Heinen

Speeding – 800 Block N. Jefferson/Weinel – Madelyn Booker (60), Chicago