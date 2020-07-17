Mascoutah Police Report: July 2 through July 9
Thursday, July 2
Improper Display of Registration/Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4 and 161/Steinkamp – Alexander Koch (23), Belleville
Seat Belt Violation – Rt. 4 and 161/Steinkamp – Darris Willis (37), Belleville
Speeding – 900 Block W. Main/Steinkamp – Caleb Grau (18), Mascoutah
Speeding/Uninsured Vehicle/Unlawful Poss. of Cannabis/Unlawful Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia/Illegal Trans. of Alcohol – Rt. 4/Steinkamp – Trenton Finch (20), Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 161 and Rt. 4/Veres – Tristen Krumenauer (17), Millstadt
Speeding – Rt. 161 and Rt. 4/Veres – Joshua Grau (45), Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 4/Veres – Kaleigh Miles (18), Mascoutah
Speeding – Jefferson and Moorland/Veres – Kristopher Wedemeyer (44), Campbell Hill
Improper Use of Cell Phone – 900 Block W. Main/Steinkamp – Caleb Grau (18), Mascoutah
Friday, July 3
Open Door/Window – 1100 block Hackberry/Weck
Lock Out -Vehicle – 700 block N. Jefferson/Lasica
Ordinance – Accumulation Garbage/Trash/Debris – 900 block N. 10th/Weinel
Child Custody Dispute – 900 block W. Poplar/Veres
Fireworks – South & Bernard/Veres
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 100 block St. Christopher/Heinen
Fireworks – Patterson & 1st/Watkins
Speeding – Jefferson & Prairie View/Donovan – Nathan Forsyth (21), New Baden
Speeding – Rt. 161 & Machine Shop/Donovan – Christie Fortune (61), New Baden
Speeding – 1300 Block N. County/Donovan – Ira Hearen (41), Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 161 & Machine Shop/Donovan – Jessica Nance (25), New Baden
Speeding – Rt. 161 & Machine Shop/Donovan – Young Gould (51), South Roxana
Speeding – Rt. 4/Donovan – Rachel Hall (19), Coulterville
Saturday, July 4
Ambulance Calls – 9600 block Air Terminal/Weinel
Ordinance – High Weeds/Grass – 1500 block Autumn Lakes
Theft-Stolen Property – 200 block N. Jefferson
Reckless Driving – N. 10th
No Valid Drivers License – 6th & Harnett/Weinel
Traffic Accident – Under $500 Airport Blvd & Rt. 4/Watkins
Dog Bite – Fox Run/Veres
911 Open Line – 9900 block Citation Ct/Watkins
Fireworks – Elm & Salem/Veres
911 Hangup Calls – 9900 block Cessna/Heinen
Fireworks – 1100 block Windshire/Watkins
Civil Matter – 9800 block Perrin/Donovan
Fireworks – Green & John/Donovan
Fireworks – Windshire & Lorene/Heinen
Fireworks – Streamstone & August/Veres
Fireworks – Timberbrook/Donovan
Fireworks – 700 block George and Mine/Heinen
Speeding – Rt. 4/Weinel – Robert Stock (41), New Baden
Speeding – 500 Block W. Harnett/Veres – Alexander Erlinger (23), Belleville
No Valid License – Harnett and Sixth/Weinel – Eddriona Adams (19), Mascoutah
Sunday, July 5
Public Service Calls – Harnett & Lincoln/Heinen
Well Being Check – 100 block N. County/Donovan
911 Hangup Calls – 1600 block Landmark/Heinen
Traffic Accident – Animal Rt. 4 & Airport Bvd/Donovan
Monday, July 6
Subject Removal – 9800 block Perrin/Rettig
Traffic Accident – Over $500 – 700 block W. Church/Rettig
Well Being Check – 400 block Douglas
Assist Other Agency – 400 block N. 9th/Sirtak
Vehicle Lock-Out – 500 block E. Main/Bumpers
Information – 600 block Daniel/Sunnquist
Child Neglect – 1200 block W. Main/Rettig
Ordinance – Derelict/Abandoned Vehicle – 700 block Fountain View/Sirtak
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 400 block Douglas/Bumpers
Well Being Check – 100 block N. County/Sirtak
Harassing/Nuisance/Obscene Calls – 200 block Kristina/Glander
Uninsured Vehicle – 1300 Block N. County/Rettig – Celia Lewis-Norris (53), Mascoutah
Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Rettig – Dane Hale (33), Troy
Speeding – 1300 Block N. County/Rettig – Michael Daugherty (30), Mascoutah
Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Rettig – Dennis Jensen (54), Mascoutah
Tuesday, July 7
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 8300 block Rt. 4/Airport Blvd/Weck
911 Hangup Calls – 700 block W. Main/Glander
911 Hangup Calls – 700 block N. Jefferson/Glander
Forgery- Make/Alter Document – E. Main/Sunnquist
Ordinance – High Weeds/Grass – W. Poplar/Bumpers
Assist Other Agency – I-64/Sirtak
Ambulance Call – 1200 block Winding Oaks/Sunnquist
Traffic Accident – Over $500 – Rt. 4 & 161/Bumpers
Ambulance Call – 1000 block W. Harnett/Sirtak
Suspicious Vehicle – 100 block E. Main/Sirtak
Harassing/Nuisance/Obscene Call – 700 block N. Jefferson/Glander
Wednesday, July 8
Ambulance Call – 400 block Wilderness Way/Weck
Ordinance – Accumulation Garbage/Trash/Debris – 100 block E. State/Weinel
Ordinance – High Weeds/Grass – George & Mine/Lasica
Well Being Check – 400 block Douglas/Veres
Warrant – In State – 6th & Fuesser/Veres
Subject Removal – 1000 block Madison/Weinel
Dog Bite – 100 block W. Oak/Watkins
Ordinance – Prohibited Parking – 800 block W. Main/Watkins
Ambulance Call – W. State/Veres
Found Property – 600 block E. South/Donovan
Warrant Arrest/Suspended License – 6th and Fuesser/Veres – Dalton Ford (26), O’Fallon
Thursday, July 9
False Alarm – 8300 block Rt. 4/Lasica
Information – 200 block S. 10th/Weinel
Disturbance – 9800 block Perrin/Lasica
911 Hangup Call – Mascoutah Plaza/Weinel
Traffic Accident – Over $500 – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4/Watkins
911 Hangup Call – 500 block Streamstone/Lasica
Alarm – 800 block W. Main/Heinen
Found Property – 300 block E. Main/Heinen
Speeding – 800 Block N. Jefferson/Weinel – Madelyn Booker (60), Chicago