Area Restaurant Closed Due To COVID-19

On Saturday evening, July 18, Mascoutah Steak House posted the following statement on their website:

“Mascoutah Steak House is CLOSED until further notice. We just learned that one of our employees tested positive for COVID-19. We will seek Public Health Guidance and go forward responsibly in the best interest of our employees and community.

“Please call Nicole with any inquiries 618-531-8291.”

Mascoutah Steak House is located at 1415 McKinley St. in Mascoutah.

  1. Anonymous on July 19, 2020 at 12:36 am

    I wonder if they will recover from this.

