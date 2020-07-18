Mascoutah School District 19’s “Return to Learn” Plan

Released by Mascoutah School District 19

Mascoutah Community Unit School District 19 is committed to continuing our mission of engaging quality learning opportunities to every student, every day. The COVID-19 pandemic has required us to plan for this upcoming school year in a very different manner. We are planning for an in-person return in August, but we are also planning for different scenarios throughout the year.

Mascoutah CUSD #19 formed planning committees to prepare for this upcoming school year. Committees provided input in developing a Reopening Plan compliant with the Phase 4 Guidelines for the 20-21 school year. This plan was developed with collaboration from administrative staff, various union leadership, teachers, classified staff, School Board members, medical professionals, the Regional Office of Education, District legal counsel, and the St. Clair County Public Health Department.

While proactive steps are being taken to improve our remote learning efforts, the value of in-person student and teacher interaction is key to student success and learning. The State of Illinois recognizes this fact and allows for students to return to In-Person Learning during Phases 3 and 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan adopted by Governor J.B. Pritzker by following appropriate safety measures for students and staff as outlined by Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education.

Areas identified in the Return to Learning Plan include the following: Instruction, Personnel, and Operations. Instruction was divided into several sub committees: Elementary, Secondary, Wellness, Activities and Technology. Operations had three areas to address: Buildings and Grounds (cleaning), Transportation, and Food Service. Recommendations for each of these groups will help guide the day-to-day practices and procedures that occur in each school facility from entrance, exit, classroom instruction, lunch, etc., for our anticipated Return to Learning in the weeks ahead. While the plan is comprehensive, the District will be forthcoming if changes and adjustments are needed as we travel down uncharted waters.

Our plan is scheduled to begin with our first day on August 13. We have provided in this document information about the revised school year calendar. The revised calendar includes plans to begin with a staggered start so that all students can practice safety precautions in smaller groups. Additionally, opportunities for students and families who wish to participate in remote instruction will be given a scheduled time to pick up required technology devices, materials, and meet safely with their remote learning instructor.

We recognize guidance has been rapidly changing, and this plan may require additional information and practices as they are received and established. We will continue to keep all stakeholders informed of any changes through updates on our MSD websites.

• WELLNESS & SAFETY

-Overview

Mascoutah School District is committed to the health and safety of our students, staff, and their families. Each of our buildings is staffed with health personnel and school social workers who are available to discuss specific health questions and concerns you may have. We have developed specific guidelines for staff, students, and families to follow. This will be a collective effort on everyone’s part to ensure the safety of our learning community.

-Counseling & Social Emotional Support

We recognize there may be students who have faced significant challenges and changes during this pandemic. School social workers and counselors are ready and available to answer questions and provide guidance to students and families who may have need additional support with the transition back to school.

We believe that all students should feel safe and be emotionally in a place where they are ready to learn. Each of our students will have a dedicated period of time during the day which will focus on social/emotional learning. If greater support is needed, resources will be available both from our school social workers or on our websites.

-Screening & Certification

Staff and students will be asked to self-certify daily before arriving on campus. Both self-certification forms are included in this document. We are currently working with our Student Information System Provider (Skyward Qmlativ) for access to daily self screening within the Skyward app. Students exhibiting symptoms of sickness should not come to school. We are asking parents to contact the school immediately upon recognizing symptoms. School health professionals will be available for consultations.

-Upon Arrival to School

We are requesting that all students arrive as close to the start of their first class as possible. Students will not be able to congregate in groups prior to the start of school. Random temperature checks will also take place as an additional precaution.

-PPE/Masks

Guidelines from ISBE & IDPH mandate that students must wear a mask at all times while in the school building. The school will provide a reusable mask to all students. The specifications for masks are that they cover the mouth and nose of the individual. Mascoutah School District requires that all students wear a mask in order to comply with current ISBE & IDPH guidelines. If you are not medically able to wear a face mask, you will need to provide a doctor’s note or medical documentation for consideration of appropriate accommodations.

Gloves or other PPE will also be provided for staff to use when assisting students who may require close contact. In addition, each classroom will be equipped with disinfectant wipes for staff and students to use to clean used areas.

-Social Distancing

Maintaining social distancing of six feet is important and will be executed to the greatest extent possible. Classrooms are currently removing extra furniture so that desks can be distanced appropriately. Plexiglass dividers will be used in situations where table top activities are used for instructional purposes. Distancing expectations will also be enforced in common spaces such as hallways, cafeterias, outdoor spaces, and offices. Students will remain with their grade level class at the elementary levels in order to reduce grade and class level exposure. Each building will review pickup and drop-off procedures in order to comply with social distancing expectations.

-Drinking Fountains

Water fountains will be closed. The District has installed touchless bottle fillers in each of our school buildings. Students will be encouraged to bring a bottle of water to school with them in a clearly identified bottle with the student’s name written on the bottle’s label. If students need to refill their bottle of water, they may do so at the touchless bottle filler stations. Each school building will have bottled water available for students, as well.

-Hand Hygiene

Frequent opportunities will be available for staff and students to wash and sanitize their hands. Protocols for hand sanitizing when entering the building and classrooms are continuing to be developed. District-provided hand sanitizer will be placed in each classroom, office, and common space. Families are encouraged to practice recommended hand-washing routines which include cleaning hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds prior to school starting.

-Visitor Plan

Visitors are required to wear school-appropriate face masks when entering the building. Any visitor will report directly to the main office where a health screening with temperature check will be required. If at all possible, virtual meetings will be offered in place of visitor conferences. Access to classrooms in each of our buildings will be restricted to staff and students only.

-When Student or Staff Presents Symptoms

If staff members or students experience any of the symptoms on the COVID-19 Health Screener, it is important that they stay home. They are encouraged to seek medical advice regarding the further course of recommended action. To return to school or work, Mascoutah School District is requesting that students be symptom-free for 72 hours with evidence of alternative reasons for symptoms.

When registered as an in-person learner, time away from school due to illness will be recorded as an absence. Our instructional staff has worked to provide classroom content in Google Classroom and other virtual platforms. We will work with families and students to provide materials, just as we have in the past, in regards to absences. However, it should not be assumed that the student will be moved to the Remote Learning Teacher while absent from school and then transferred back once he or she can resume in-person instruction.

-School Dismissal Due To COVID-19 Infection

Mascoutah School District has been, and continues to be, in discussion with our Regional Office of Education and the St. Clair County Public Health Department regarding the impact a known case of COVID-19 infection will have on our school environment. We anticipate that there may be classroom, grade level, school, and potentially district-level dismissals due to COVID-19. St. Clair County Public health officials will assist the school with the appropriate steps to take to minimize the spread of the virus. Further information will be provided on our website as the Health Department releases additional guidance.

-Communication Plan

Mascoutah School District will coordinate with the St. Clair County Public Health Department to communicate information regarding possible COVID-19 exposure and subsequent closures. It is vital families and staff provide current contact information in the District’s student information system (Qmlativ Skyward) to prevent any delays in receiving important and timely communication. The District will use our current practices of providing parents the option of alerts by phone and email. Additionally, information will be placed on our website, district app, and social media accounts. It is also important to note that Mascoutah School District will follow confidentiality measures that are afforded to all staff and students through both the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act.

• LEARNING IN MSD19

-Overview Pre-K to 12 In-Person Schedule

The Mascoutah Learning Community recognizes that this pandemic has affected us all and in many different ways. The impact of lost instructional time and social-emotional development is anticipated, and we continue to prepare and adjust curriculum and practices to meet the needs of all learners. All pre-k through 12 students have the opportunity to learn face-to-face at school daily. The traditional schedule will be modified and will allow us to engage every student, every day, in quality learning opportunities.

-Pre-K In-Person Learning

Each pre-k session will be 2 hours. All pre-k students who have been accepted into the program have the option to learn in person daily. Parent drop-off for pre-k will be at the pre-k doors for both buildings. Students will be greeted by pre-k staff and escorted to the pre-k classrooms. Students eligible for bus transportation will be escorted from the busses to the pre-k classrooms. Students will be provided a snack during their time at school.

-K-5 In-Person Learning

The K-5 school day is 8:40am-2:00pm

Extended Care is available for elementary students before school and after school at WES and MES. Extended Time hours will run 6:45am-8:15am and 3:00pm-6:00pm. Social Distance guidelines will be followed. The SAFB Youth Center is available to provide extended care for SES students.

Doors will open for students at 8:20am. Upon arrival, students will enter directly into their homeroom.

All students should be in class, seated, and ready to learn by 8:40am. Learning will be focused on literacy, mathematics, science, social studies, social-emotional learning, and an integrated appreciation for the arts.

Students will have an opportunity for breakfast, lunch, recess, and intervention.

-MMS In-Person Learning

The MMS school day is 7:45am-12:46pm.

Doors will open for students at 7:25am. Upon arrival, students will enter and go directly to their first period class.

All students should be in class, seated, and ready to learn by 7:45am. Learning will be focused on literacy, mathematics, science, social studies, social-emotional learning, and electives (physical education assignments will be completed remotely).

Students will be able to purchase breakfast in the morning and lunch in the afternoon to take home with them at the end of the day.

Lockers will be assigned with access restricted to morning, one time during the day, and at the end of the day.

Students will not dress out for PE.

After-School Care will be available for 6th grade students only until 3:30pm; there is a cost associated with this service.

-MHS In-Person Learning

The MHS school day is 7:30am-12:28pm; Zero Hour will be 6:47am-7:27am.

Doors will open for students at 7:15am. Upon arrival, students will enter and go directly to their first period class.

All students should be in class, seated, and ready to learn by 7:30am.

Students will follow their schedule daily.

Students will be able to purchase breakfast in the morning and lunch in the afternoon to take home with them at the end of the day.

Lockers will be assigned with access restricted to morning, one time during the day, and at the end of the day.

Students will not dress out for PE.

-Calendar Update

August 13-14: Remote learners pick up Chromebooks and other materials. They will spend time with their remote teacher to prepare for their school year of remote learning.

-Kindergarten Screenings: Elementary schools will contact parents about screening appointments. Using the guidance of the Illinois State Board of Education, we will utilize a phase-in approach to getting acclimated back to school using the following schedule:

Thursday, Aug 13

Kindergarten (by appointment only)

All Remote Learning Students

Friday, Aug 14

Kindergarten (by appointment only)

All Remote Learning Students

Monday, Aug 17

Kindergarten (by appointment only)

All Remote Learning Students

Tuesday, Aug 18

Pre-K, 2, 5, 6, 9

Wednesday, Aug 19

1, 4, 7, 10, 12

Thursday, Aug 20

K, 3, 8, 11

Friday, Aug 21

All students

-Assessment

The District’s plan includes a diagnostic assessment, benchmark assessments, and classroom-level frequent checks for understanding for all students returning to school for the 2020-2021 School Year. This allows for educators to determine learning loss and make informed decisions about supports and curriculum adjustments.

A kindergarten screening tool will be implemented and given to all incoming kindergarten students. Building Principals will arrange appointments for families to take the screener.

Elementary students in grades K-1 will be assessed using aimswebPlus and grades 2-12 will use STAR Reading and Math. These assessments are used annually in the district. As in previous years, this data will be used to inform curricular decisions, learning intervention groups (RTI), and individual learning supports.

All students will be assessed at the classroom level using common formative assessments to guide daily learning.

-Essential Learning

Essential learning is defined as the critical skills, knowledge, and dispositions each student must acquire as a result of each course, grade level, and unit of instruction. Teachers will work collaboratively using current district curriculum, state and national standards, and/or course specific competencies to identify the essential learning for each course. The focus is quality over quantity. Educators will consider the Endurance, Leverage, and Readiness (ELR) for the next level of learning for each standard under consideration.

Endurance: Knowledge and skills of value beyond a single test date

Leverage: Knowledge and skills of value in multiple disciplines

Readiness: Knowledge and skills that are necessary for success in the next grade level or in the next level of instruction

-RTI/Intervention

Students identified as needing additional support in math and reading will receive intervention services to monitor progress towards grade-level skills.

-Physical Education

Physical education classes will be conducted throughout the regular school day at the secondary level. Students will not have access to the locker room facilities and will not be required to change clothes in order to participate. Athletic shoes will be required. Students will be permitted to remove face coverings outdoors if they maintain social distancing.

-Extracurricular/Enrichment Activities

Providing student enrichment to the traditional school day is one of our district’s strengths. We will make every attempt to maintain programming and provide musical, athletic, academic, artistic, dramatic, and enrichment clubs and activities in the fall. Specific health and safety protocols for these activities will be released as necessary based on guidance at the time.

-Athletics/Activities

The IHSA, State Board of Education, and Illinois Department of Public Health continue to review and plan for the fall. We will continue workouts and readiness for play as it is allowed. We are hopeful that our athletic teams and extracurricular programs will have the opportunity to compete this fall. Students involved in remote learning will be given the opportunity to participate in extracurricular activities, and we will be expected to report for practices and team activities as scheduled.

• PreK-12 Remote Learning

Families may opt to engage in rigorous remote learning for the 2020-2021 School Year. Any family choosing to learn remotely will commit to the decision for the quarter. If requested, students will be allowed to change to in-person learning at the end of the quarter. Remote learning will focus on social-emotional well-being, literacy, mathematics, science, and social studies at the elementary level. At the middle and high school levels, remote learning will focus on core courses. A select few electives may be available for remote learning. Guidance counselors will work with families to address any necessary schedule changes to accommodate students and graduation needs.

Families should expect the same level of rigor as students experience when learning in person. Students will be required to log on daily (with internet access) and complete lessons. Students will be responsible for all assessments. Grading on assignments and assessments will be communicated in a timely manner to students; students should expect to complete assignments and assessments within the deadline communicated by the teacher.

Student Attendance during Remote Learning will be taken daily. The preferred method of collecting attendance is always a one-to-one daily connection between the teacher and the student. However, we recognize that this method is not available or practical for all district and student scenarios under the COVID-19 conditions. We encourage and suggest several ideas for how classroom teachers can collect and count a student as present when the one-to-one daily connection is not practical:

Video conference “check-ins”

Wellness checks coupled with a question on student engagement/participation in lessons

Phone calls coupled with a question on student engagement/participation in lessons

Email communications coupled with a question on student engagement/participation in lessons

Packet submission to school by parents/students

Teachers will document student attendance and keep a log of all absences.

-Student and Family Responsibilities for Learning

Review assigned work

Complete your assigned work by the due date

Ask clarifying questions when you need help or don’t understand

Be respectful to yourself, teachers, and peers

Independently reading at least 30 minutes daily without interruption

-Parent/Caregiver/ Family Responsibilities

Review work assigned to the student

Reserve a space for students to complete remote learning work

Encourage students to get enough sleep

Set sensible time limits for technology use

Talk to students about their work every day

Help students establish and follow regular daily routines

Ensuring students are working toward 30 minutes of uninterrupted reading time daily

• Driver’s Education Behind-the-Wheel

In order to provide behind-the-wheel training to students in driver’s education in compliance with all Secretary of State and IDPH safety requirements, the following procedures must be followed:

Only two students and one instructor per vehicle

Face coverings must be worn

Eating and drinking are prohibited in the vehicle

Windows must be open whenever possible

Do not make any unnecessary stops during the training

Complete hand hygiene with soap & water or hand sanitizer before and after driving. Clean and disinfect the steering wheel, door handles, seat belt fastener, controls/dials, keys, etc., in between each behind-the-wheel session.

Conduct regular routine cleaning and disinfecting of the seats

• TECHNOLOGY

Students in grades K-12 will each have a device to utilize during the school year. Students in 6-12 will have their Chromebooks. Students in grades PreK-5 will have an assigned Chromebook for each individual student stored in the classroom cart. Chromebooks may be sent home as needed. We will also provide a remote learning option for those who cannot, for a variety of reasons, attend school in person. As we prepare for the 2020-2021 school year, the District continues to work to offer enhancements to improve the quality of instruction provided to all students regardless of the educational setting in the future.

-Platforms

MSD19 is a Google school; we support Google Suite for Education. K-12 will use Google Classroom as the Learning Management System for all subject areas. SeeSaw and Nearpod will be additional platforms that will be used from K-12. Pre-K may use additional platforms depending on the curriculum needs. All grades will be entered in Skyward Qmaltiv. Students, teachers, and parents will have training opportunities available if needed. Chromebook and Google accounts are filtered on premise and off, whether on the Chromebook or any other device while using the district-provided Google account.

-Distribution Plans

Distribution of elementary devices will happen when Remote Learning is necessary. A Chromebook and charger will be provided and will need to be returned at the return of In-Person Learning or at the end of the school year. Sixth Graders and Freshmen will receive their 1 to 1 devices on the first day of in-person Instruction.

-District Website

The District websites will be the primary location for district communication

-Zoom Release

Zoom for Education will be used for all Remote Learning. Authorization for Zoom will be on the registration form for all new and returning students.

-Help Desk & Servicing Your Device

The Remote Learning Help Desk is an email-based help desk that is manned from 7:00am to 4:00pm, Monday-Friday. If a device needs serviced or exchanged, exchanges are made at the building in which the student is enrolled.

• OPERATIONS

-Food Services

Both breakfast and lunch will be individually plated. Buffets, salad bars, and the sharing of food and utensils will be prohibited. Regular precautions will be taken regarding food allergies and dietary needs. Food service personnel will use appropriate PPE, including gloves and face coverings, while preparing and distributing food. Hand sanitizer stations will be available in all cafeterias and must be used prior to and after eating a meal or consuming any food items.

-Elementary School: Each building will design their own unique classroom release plan for their location in conjunction with the Food Services Team and according to USDA standards. Per ISBE guidance, the District will utilize existing trays and silverware and will pre-package all silverware prior to students arriving in the cafeteria. We are currently finalizing plans to eat in the cafetaris, gymnasium, and other designated areas at each elementary school. All students will be assigned a specific dining area where they will report and receive their lunch. Students will be required to remain in the designated area throughout the entirety of lunch period. Seating will be limited at each table and in each area to provide social distancing when students are eating in the cafe or designated areas.

-Middle and High School: Breakfast and lunch will be served daily. Lunches will be bagged and provided to students upon their dismissal. Students will be allowed to eat their lunch on the bus; however, the District will monitor this and may choose to end this practice if behavior becomes an issue.

-Remote Learners: Breakfast and lunch will be available to remote learners. Each school will provide directions on meal pick-up and distribution.

-Transportation

The District will continue to provide student transportation. Route and pick-up/drop-off times may have to be adjusted in order to comply with guidance regarding the number of students allowed on the bus. Guidance states that all Students, Drivers, and Aides must wear a face covering while on the bus and that all Drivers and Aides will do a temperature scan and log the results before the start of each day. In addition, gloves will be worn by Drivers and Aides. We cannot have hand sanitizer on the buses for students.

All buses will load students starting in the back of the bus, loading forward. When unloading, we will unload from the front to the back. These will become their assigned seats. Students will not have their temperature checked when loading onto the bus due to the time of stopping traffic and not having eyes on the road to ensure the vehicles are stopping for students crossing the road. The Transportation Department will sanitize each bus at the end of every day. Finally, there will be no Field Trips for the 2020-2021 school year.

• Building Cleaning, Sanitation & Air Quality

The District will employ the best cleaning/sanitation protocols possible. Each building will be cleaned and sanitized throughout the school day, and each evening the entire building will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Extra attention will be given to frequently touched surfaces such as doors, handrails, and desks. The District has invested in electrostatic sterilization equipment to assist us with our cleaning and sanitation efforts.

Air Quality Standards are monitored with guidance from ASHRAE regarding the introduction of outside fresh air into the HVAC units. When and where possible, windows will be opened.