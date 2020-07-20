Lightning Strike Destroys Keller Processing Building

COLLINSVILLE – Witnesses reported a lightning strike during severe thunderstorms on Sunday evening led to a three alarm fire which destroyed the corn and horseradish processing building located in the 400 block of South Bluff Road in Collinsville.

Collinsville, Glen Carbon, Caseyville, and Madison County Emergency Management responded to the fire.

The building and the equipment inside were a complete loss, essentially shutting down the ability to do anything with the corn after it is brought in from the fields.

Craig Keller, President of Keller Farms said no one was injured.

Keller Farms is a five-generation 5,000 acre family farming business.