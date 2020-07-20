Mascoutah Museum To Reopen

By Julie Laakko

[email protected]

The Mascoutah Historical Society is pleased to announce the limited reopening of the Mascoutah Heritage Museum. Beginning July 26, the museum, located at 306 W Main Street, will be open on Sunday afternoons from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. The museum will also be open on Wednesday evening, July 29, from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. If the Wednesday evening opening is popular, they may continue with other evening openings. The Historical Society is excited to show off the new addition and eager to share a few new and reworked exhibits, but everyone’s safety is our primary concern.

Because of these unusual times, restrictions will apply. Visits are by appointment only; no walk-ins will be allowed. This is to ensure a limited number of visitors at any one time. Appointments are available at 1:00 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoons, and at 6:00 on Wednesday evening. Appointments must be made 48 hours in advance.

Masks are required, no exceptions. Hand sanitizer and restrooms will be available. Social distancing will be practiced.

To make an appointment, call 566-9774 (leave a message and we will return your call) or emao; e-mail us at [email protected] Anyone who has items to donate to our collection should also call or e-mail to make arrangements to drop off their contributions.

The reopening date and restrictions are subject to change without notice based on recommendations from state and local public health officials and at the discretion of the Society’s Executive Board.

The building has been a part of the Mascoutah skyline since 1859. Over the years, it has served as a mill, a crucible works, a shirt factory, a garage, a rubber company, a dress factory, and a printing company. While it now proudly holds The Mascoutah Heritage Museum, it took a great deal of work, volunteerism, and community effort to reach this point.

It all began in 1976 when members of the St. John United Church of Christ held an “Old Things Fair” as a Bicentennial Project. They displayed antique household and farm items that people in town had donated to display. The program was a huge success and sparked the interest of many local citizens.

In October 1976, the Mascoutah Historical Society was founded by the first president, Ethelyn Boyd. Originally, the Historical Society met in the basement of the First National Bank, now Regions Bank. After a few years, they were given a room upstairs in City Hall to display their small collection. The Historical Society was given a long, narrow glass display case that served as their first exhibit.

The first museum was staffed by Marjorie Worms, Natalie Mueller, and Lavern Riess. It was open one day a week for members of the community to view the collection. They accepted donations from the community, but with their very limited space, they could not accept many items or any large donations. Their collection consisted mainly of books, writings, letters, and old photos. The museum was also difficult for visitors to find.

In 2003, Wayne Wilson of Jenkins Business Forms decided to move his printing company to Florida. Wilson donated his three-story brick building to the Mascoutah Historical Society on June 19, 2003.

But the work had only just begun. When Jenkins Business Forms left the building, they did not take anything with them. The Mascoutah Historical Society came into a building filled with printing machinery, desks, filing cabinets, phones, and even desk supplies that had been left behind. Some of the printing equipment still had movable type and had not been used in years. Many of the original machines can now be seen in the printing section of the museum, located in the basement.

The building was also in disrepair. It needed cleaning, repainting both inside and outside, a new roof, and – most critical of all – new windows.

So the society turned to the community. They held rummage sales to get rid of some of the items left behind, and ran a donation campaign to fix the windows. The windows cost $225 each, and the building needed 37 new windows. The community donated far more than was needed, so the society used the remaining donations to begin working on the interior.

Along with the extensive repairs, the building was not set up to be a museum. The president of the Historical Society at the time, Carol Klopmeyer, worked with the state and her husband, Jack Klopmeyer, to reformat the floor plan and building layout in a way that made more sense as a museum.

It took a year and a half but, on July 9, 2005 the museum held its ribbon cutting ceremony. At that time, the museum was only about one-third full of artifacts.

So again, they reached out to the community and asked for Mascoutah artifacts. And – in true Mascoutah fashion – the community exceeded expectations. In no time, there were almost too many items for the museum to handle. Kathi Bell, Mascoutah Historical Society president, remembers sorting through boxes and bags with Colleen Hoercher, trying to organize, categorize, and properly store the massive amounts of donations.

“It’s just hard to imagine the mess we had at that time.” Historical Society director Roger Grodeon said.

Despite some of the creative ways the society stored their collection, they soon ran out of space again.

Then, a year and a half ago, the society yet again asked for help. And again, Mascoutah proved how generous its citizens can be.

Through donations, the Mascoutah Historical Society has added three new storage spaces and a new exhibit area. The new storage space has allowed staff to spread out their existing exhibits as well as add new ones. The storage also allows the staff to better organize and catalogue their collection.

When the museum opened, the basement area was not an exhibit area. Now, it is where visitors can see old printing equipment and exhibits regarding Mascoutah farming and agriculture. The basement is also a great place to see the original layout of the1856 building, before the additions were made through the years.

Visitors can see the new additions to the building on the second floor. While most of the new additions are for storage and are not publicly accessible, one section on the second floor is a new gallery that houses several new exhibits. These include electronic music, political buttons and sashes, WWI and Civil War artifacts, a 1970 Center of the Population exhibit, and several artifacts from past Mascoutah businesses. There is also a section about the popular Lincoln Lake that once drew visitors to town.

The second floor also has exhibits about the 1896 tornado, Good Road Days, the Mascoutah Mural, and Mascoutah Equipment Company. They also have an old house setup, counters from the Hagist Store (now Mascoutah Ace) and items from Moll Funeral Home.

The third floor of the museum houses the most popular exhibit: the Old Yearbooks and Country Schools section. This exhibit is composed of District 19 yearbooks, pictures, maps of where Mascoutah country schools were, photographs of old schools, and an old schoolroom exhibit where children love to sit in the old desks.

The third story also houses a rotating clothing exhibit, a new Music of Yesterday exhibit, and Native American artifacts found in the Mascoutah area.

Almost all of the work in the museum is done through volunteer efforts and community donations. While the city does own the Mascoutah Heritage Museum due to the fact that the Mascoutah Historical Society would not be able to afford the liability insurance, the city has only helped with electric and lights, Kathi said. The Historical Society and the donations from the community fund most of the museum.

“It is a cooperation between the city and historical society.” Kathi said.

A lot of work has gone into the Mascoutah Heritage Museum, and except for the new roof that they paid to have fixed, the work is always volunteer. There are a few retired carpenters that do a lot of the volunteer work, and are very good at what they do. They made the sliding doors that separate the new gallery from the new storage on the second story.

Even the display cases and storage shelves are not purchased, but donated. They received their display cases on the second floor when the city built a new high school. Their shelves in their new storage rooms are from the old high school library. They have several shelves in the new storage rooms from the Pioneer Seedplace that once operated south of Mascoutah. The computers in the back rooms of the museum, used for research and cataloguing, were donated as well.

When the museum first opened, Kathi said, “One of the big dreams from the start was to build an elevator.” The museum has a handicap accessible bathroom, but the building itself is not accessible. “They were always kind of trying to save their pennies to make an elevator.” she said. In 2014, an anonymous donor gave them the money to finally be able to build one.

Since its opening the Mascoutah Heritage Museum has hosted two Smithsonian exhibits: Key Ingredients: America By Food in 2006 and Journey Stories in 2009. Carol Klopmeyer was a driving force for these exhibits, handling all of the paperwork that comes with it. However, the Mascoutah Heritage Museum has not been able to host exhibits like these in some time due to lack of available staff for such exhibits.

Recently, the Mascoutah Heritage Museum was contacted by Alex Elmore of the National Weather Service. Elmore grew up in Mascoutah and now works for the National Weather Service. He noted that the 1968 tornado that struck Freeburg and rural Mascoutah is only documented as hitting Freeburg in the National Weather Service Archives. Roger Grodeon remembers seeing straw stuck through wooden posts after the tornado, and he and Kathi Bell worked to find newspapers as well as maps with parcel numbers that documented the tornado to send to Elmore. Proving that the Mascoutah Heritage Museum and Historical Society are both locally and nationally relevant.

Yet even with all of this work and all of these accomplishments, the volunteer staff of the Mascoutah Heritage Museum still are not finished. Their goal, now, is to improve their cataloguing system. They currently use computer software that keeps track of every item in their collection through a numbers database. Now, with the additional storage, volunteers are going back through the collection and noting where, exactly, everything is.

“So you may have a shelf full of sports things – but there are ten boxes of sports things.” Kathi explained, “It would be nice to be able to look at the catalogue and say, ‘Okay, Book Room, Box number 14’ and find exactly what you’re looking for.”

The devoted volunteer staff and Mascoutah community make the Heritage Museum possible. People come from all over to visit the museum and learn about Mascoutah’s past.

Out of all of the historical society museums in the county, “I think we have the most outstanding museum for a town our size.” Roger Grodeon said. “And you can go see it for yourself!”

The volunteers of the museum are always ready to help find the answers, embodying their mission since 1976: preservation and education.