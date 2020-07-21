Mascoutah Hosts BeepBall Tournament at Scheve Park

By Julie Laakko

Beep Baseball – or BeepBall – makes participation in America’s favorite pastime possible for blind and visually impaired individuals. From MindsEye’s website, “Described by blind athletes as ‘a dream come true,’ BeepBall adds a spin on baseball that allows those who are legally blind to compete.”

As the name suggests, BeepBall involves a beeping ball that is about the size of a softball. Players must rely on their ears – instead of their eyes – to hit and chase the ball. The bases buzz, directing runners which way to go, and the pitcher – who can see – offers cues to help batters hit the ball. Spotters with vision stand in the field to help direct field players to the ball, as well.

For 14 years, MindsEye has hosted tournaments where participants who are able to see wear blindfolds and experience the game alongside blind and visually impaired players. Mascoutah finally had the opportunity to host one of MindsEye’s BeepBall tournaments on the morning of Sunday, July 19th. Originally scheduled for April 18th, COVID-19 restrictions forced the tournament to move to a later date. Even then, there were concerns about safety and questions if the event would still take place.

The coordinators took several precautions to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the tournament. Masks were worn unless players were batting or in the field, all equipment including balls, bats, and bases were sanitized before another individual touched them, and social distancing was encouraged. The tournament was also intentionally limited to a small number of participants to discourage large groups and make social distancing easier.

Mike Curtis, Programs Coordinator at MindsEye who handles all of their BeepBall activities, said, “We obviously wanted to have a much bigger day, but we purposely limited team counts to limit the number of people.”

With Covid-reltated restrictions and safety recommendations constantly changing, MindsEye did not want to have a large number of people scheduled for the tournament only to have to cancel some teams or ask teams to reduce their numbers.

In the end, the Mascoutah BeepBall Tournament consisted of three teams: Mascoutah Eye Care, Team Mascoutah, and MindEye’s nationally competing BeepBall team the Gateway Archers. The teams played two games in total.

The first game was played between Mascoutah Eye Care and Team Mascoutah with players from the Gateway Archers split between the two teams. The game was six innings long and ended with a final score of Mascoutah Eye Care: 3, Team Mascoutah: 2. Mascoutah Eye Care runs were scored by Andrew Dayton, Monica Tapson, and Gateway Archer Liam McCoy. The runs for Team Mascoutah were scored by Kyle Buettner and Gateway Archer Chad Dillon.

In the second game, both Mascoutah Eye Care and Team Mascoutah combined to make one team and played against the Gateway Archers. This game was 4 innings long and the final score was Gateway Archers: 2 with the runs scored by Liam McCoy and Kim Blumenthal and Mascoutah: 1 with the run scored by Jay Adams.

The BeepBall tournament was sponsored by Mascoutah Eye Care, Mascoutah Evening Lions and Mascoutah Noon Lions, Ameren Illinois, Lizzie Bobs Bakery, Lighthouse for the Blind St Louis, Sassmaster Mandy & Company, and Emerson.

“We feel the day went great, given the circumstances.” Curtis said, “We looked at the day as more of a double showcase for our team, The Gateway Archers, and to expose the game of BeepBall to a new area in Mascoutah.”

Curtis added that they plan on having another tournament here next year – possibly making the Mascoutah BeepBall Tournament an annual event. For information, visit https://mindseyeradio.org/programs/beepball-program/.