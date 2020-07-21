Sad News Regarding Germantown Spassfest

Submitted by Germantown Spassfest Committee

GERMANTOWN – Because of the ongoing COVID-19 issues, The Spassfest board has regretfully made the decision to dramatically scale back The Spassfest for 2020. While not completely canceled, most events will not take place.

The Spassfest will be holding the “Breakfast in the Park” on Sunday, August 16th, with sausage, eggs, pancakes, juice, coffee etc. from 8 am to noon. Drive-through pickup and carry outs will be available. If you wish to eat at the park, ample outdoor seating under the pavilion and tents will be available, and Duane Grapperhaus will be providing music. There will also be a large 50/50 drawing, with one winner.

Unfortunately, all other Spassfest events, including bands, rides, parade, etc. have been canceled.

While The Spassfest has always been about fun, since its founding in 1968, The Spassfest has donated well over $1 Million to Germantown community projects. Earlier this year, over $18,000 was donated to the Germantown Public Library, Germantown Fire Department, Germantown Elementary School, and Germantown Police Department for a wide variety of projects benefiting the community. The Spassfest, with your help, hopes to continue this legacy.

So, for 2020, come out to Schoendienst Park for breakfast. Either carry-out, drive- through pickup, or eat in the park. Of course, all safety precautions will be taken.

For more information and any updates , look on Facebook, the Village website at germantownil.net, or email [email protected]