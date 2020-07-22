Are We Reverting Back to Phase 2?

If the one-day positivity rate increases for seven of 10 days along with hospitalization increases or declines in surge capacity, the state may revert to closures seen in previous phases of the state’s reopening plan.

By Jerry Nowicki

Capitol News Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — The state’s rolling COVID-19 positivity rate ticked upward Wednesday, July 22, for the third straight day as the Illinois Department of Public Health announced its largest one-day confirmed case count since June 2.

The 1,598 new cases reported were among 39,633 test results reported over the previous 24 hours, making for a one-day positivity rate of 4 percent, which drove up the rolling seven-day rate to 3.2 percent. That is the highest the rolling rate has been since June 14 and the third straight day of an increase by one-tenth of a percentage point.

“We’ve seen real progress over these last four and a half months, but our numbers now appear to be gradually rising,” Pritzker said at a COVID-19 briefing in Chicago after touting how Illinois’ “careful reopening and conscientious people” have helped keep positivity rates lower than in most states in the U.S.

“But let’s not forget that it doesn’t take long at all to reverse all of our gains, and for a trajectory of success to be turned on its head,” the governor said, calling out the federal government for lacking a coordinated response and a national mandate for face-coverings.

In the Metro East area on the Missouri border, the positivity rate as of July 19 was 6.9 percent, according to IDPH. The other 10 regions ranged from about 2.4 percent in eastern Illinois and 4.8 percent in Chicago.

Per metrics set by Pritzker and IDPH, if a rolling positivity rate surpasses 8 percent, or if the one-day positivity rate increases for seven of 10 days along with hospitalization increases or declines in surge capacity, the state would take actions to mitigate the spread. These include reverting to closures seen in previous phases of the state’s reopening plan.

He called the Metro East “dangerously close” to hitting those metrics, but said there will be no actions to limit the travel of Illinois residents to neighboring states where case counts are higher.

“I have spoken with local leaders, and I’ve asked them to clamp down on the outbreaks where they are occurring so that the state won’t have to step in,” he said, specifically noting a “party bus” company in the area, which buses bar-goers from one location to another, was linked to an outbreak. The party bus was reportedly used in Clinton County.

As of Tuesday night, there were 1,456 people in Illinois who were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 337 patients in intensive care units and 132 on ventilators. All numbers remained roughly stable near their pandemic lows.