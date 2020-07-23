Mascoutah Council Discusses Revisions to Food Truck Ordinance

During the regular meeting of the Mascoutah City Council on Monday, July 23, councilmen discussed the first reading of the City’s revised Food Truck ordinance.

The new ordinance states:

-Annual fees for a food truck license is $250. The fee was originally $25.

-Distance of less than 200 feet between any food truck and any brick-and-mortar restaurant unless prearranged between the food truck owner and restaurant owner, and approved by the City Manager. No food truck shall operate on any city owned land without prior approval of the City Manager.

-A “Special Event” license (for example a non-City sponsored event such as SpringFest, Homecoming, etc) will be $100.

-Not-For-Profit organizations exempt from this ordinance includes: all not-for-profit religious, charitable, labor, business, fraternal, educational or veterans’ organizations that operate without profit to their members and operate for the well-being of the community.

-All food trucks will be limited to operating from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. unless approved by the City Manager to operate for a special event.

-A food truck license permits the sale of food and/or beverages only at the location described in the application. A written permit to make a change must be approved by the City Manager. Ice cream trucks are exempt from this section due to the nature of their mobile operations.

-Food trucks will be allowed small tents, awnings, tables, chairs, or other materials at the designated vending area to accommodate no more than 20 patrons.

Councilmen stated they were happy with the new revisions and will cast a final vote at the next meeting August 3.