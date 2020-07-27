Solar Panels Approved for Wingate & Scott Elementary

A moment of silence was held for Coach Love

By Keith Gillett

At its regular monthly meeting on July 21, the Mascoutah District 19 approved the installation of solar power system at Wingate and Scott Elementary schools, and approved the FY21 budget for publication.

The meeting came directly after the Board held a special two-hour meeting in the Mascoutah High School auditorium to announce preliminary details of the District’s back-to-school plan. (Details of the plan were published in last week’s Herald.)

The meeting began with a moment of silence for Mascoutah varsity basketball coach Justin Love, who died suddenly on June 24. He had been coach since 2017.

Before the business portion of the meeting got underway, Board members heard from a resident concerned about a racist social media post made by a student regarding the death of Coach Love, and asked how the District was handling it. District Superintendent Dr. Craig Fiegel said that the administration was continuing to investigate the incident.

Board president Matt Stukenberg said that Coach Love would be greatly missed by the District for his contributions.

“He was an awesome role model for our kids. We can’t replace him. It’s going to be a tough position to fill. He was Mascoutah.” (Referring to the social media post) We try to create an atmosphere that’s all encompassing. We will continue to work to promote the great atmosphere we have.”

Fiegel said that the District is actively seeking a replacement for Coach Love.

The new solar power system was previously approved in February, going to EFS Energy/Collective Sun for $2,012,037. Since February, the Board has been applying for the necessary licenses from the state and has been placed on the approved projects lists. The District is now cleared to proceed.

At Scott Elementary the cost was $819,744, with Sun funding 12 percent, or $98,369. At Wingate Elementary, the cost was $1,466,661, with Sun funding 12 percent, or $173,599.

By paying the 6-year lease upfront, the District was able to receive a 12 percent discount on the $2 million project. Work will begin at both schools possibly by the end of September or October following the installation of a new roof. A new roof for Scott is currently out for bid and will be approved at the August Board meeting.

The District is putting solar panels only at Wingate and Scott because the power for those two schools is provided by Ameren, which has worked with the District on the project. Power for the school within the Mascoutah city limits is provided by the City. Because the city has a long term purchase agreement with a state co-op, as one of the largest consumers of electricity in the city, it would be difficult and burdensome on the community to convert to solar for schools in the city limits.

The District stated they will see a $4 million savings at the two buildings in 20 years

In other business, the Board:

• Approved a preliminary budget for 2021 for publication prior to approval at the September Board meeting. The final budget cannot be greater than the preliminary budget. The expense budget is estimated at $69.9 million, which is an increase from the 2020 budget of $62 million. Revenue is expected to be $51.3 million, a slight increase from $50 million from the 2020 budget.

• Approved with a final approval and a waiving of the reading, updates to 14 District policies.

• Voted not to approve the purchase of excess earthquake insurance from Dimond Brothers Insurance Agency for $27,045. This item was tabled from the June meeting. The District’s previous insurer had a maximum of $10 million so the District had previously purchased an additional $10 million. The Board decided not to purchase additional coverage from the new insurer.

• Approved the consolidated FY21 Consolidated District Plan, a requirement prior to submission for federal grants.

• Approved $18,000 for the purchase of a one year subscription of Lexia for elementary schools. Lexia is a program that helps develop oral language, reading, spelling, and writing skills for students who are learning English.

• Approved $19,091 for the purchase of Reading Wonders for the elementary schools.

• Approved $53,072 for the purchase of Star Renaissance software math and reading programs for District schools.

• Approved the purchase of a Zoom for Education license for all District teachers for $21,870, to be paid for from CARES money.

• Approved the purchase of 100 new HooverCam document cameras for $34,900 using a CARES grant. The cameras will be used to record lessons as an option for remote learning The cameras will replace failing and SmartCamera software.

• Approved the purchase of 960 Chromebook charging cables for $20,659 from Amazon. The chargers will enable elementary students to be able to take a charger home to use with a Lenovo chromebook if remote learning is needed.

• Approved the purchase of technology from WJR Technologies in the amount of $81,153 to establish wireless access points for the elementary schools.

• Approved the handbooks for the 2020-21 school year.

• Approved a revised calendar for the upcoming school year. The K-5 in-person learning school day will run from 8:40 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Mascoutah Middle School times for in-person learning will run from 7:45 a.m. to 12:46 p.m. The Mascoutah High School in-person learning times will run from 7:30 a.m. to 12:28 p.m. Zero hour will be from 6:47-7:27 a.m.

The beginning attendance days have been changed to allow more individual time with each class/grade level to discuss protocols for the upcoming school year. The dates are: Aug. 13 Kindergarten (by appointment only) and all remote learning students. Aug. 14 Kindergarten (by appointment only) and all remote learning students. Aug. 17 Kindergarten (by appointment only) and all remote learning students. Aug. 18 PRK, 2,5,6,9. Aug. 19 1,4,7,10,12. Aug. 20 All students.

• Approved the purchase of Edgenuity for no more than $56,000. This is an online learning platform that would provide online learning supported by the staff. The administration may recommend a purchase for the upcoming school year for a cost from $32,000-$54,000.

• Approved the following certified personnel actions:

Hired Amy Simon as a special education teacher; approved Lauren Stepp as varsity girls soccer coach effective this school year; approved Mary AnnKolda as varsity girls golf coach for this school year; and approved Morgan Curry as varsity softball coach for this school year.

• Approved the following classified personnel actions:

Hired Jon Cannon as a bus driver. Accepted the resignations of Randall Smith as an IT Specialist, and John Norrenberns as a bus driver.