David D. Huegen, 82, of Albers, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Breese Nursing Home. He was born September 16, 1937 in Albers, son of Harry W. and Margaret H. (Mueller) Huegen. He married Patricia A. Schmidt September 1, 1958 at St. Theresa Church in Belleville and she preceded him in death on June 27, 2017.

David is survived by his children, Jody (Jerry Timmermann) Jakel of Trenton, Kevin “Duck” Huegen of Mascoutah, Douglas “Moe” (Chris) Huegen of Germantown, and Dana (Ken) Lake of Albers; 10 grandchildren, John (special friend, Tosha Eisele) Hollenkamp, James (Amy) Hollenkamp, Jeff (Jenn) Hollenkamp, Harrison Huegen, Casey Huegen, Connor (special friend, Elyse Haake) Huegen, Austen Lake, Kellen (special friend, Allie Zalinski) Lake, Jensen Lake, and Makenna Lake; four great-grandchildren, Aliceandra and Archer Hollenkamp, Lenore Hollenkamp, and Bryce Hollenkamp; a brother, Richard Huegen of Covington; three sisters, Flavian Farrell of Belleville, Georgia Ann (Leonard) Toennies of Albers, and Shirley (Matt) Henrichs of St. Rose; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Janet & Virgil Heimann of Germantown.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, James Farrell; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alvin & Clara Schmidt.

Mr. Huegen was an owner/operator of his lumber yard and then helped his son Duck, in the flooring business. David was a veteran of the United States Army Reserve, a member of St. Bernard Parish and Men’s Club, the Albers American Legion Post 1026, Albers Commercial Club, and a 62 year member of the Clin-Clair Fire Department in Albers where he was former fire chief for 19 years. He enjoyed playing golf, committing his entire life to serving his community, but his most cherished moments were spending time with his family.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers with Rev. Anthony Onyango and Deacon Glenn Netemeyer officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Albers. Everyone is required to wear a mask if attending the visitation or mass.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers.

Memorials may be made to Clin-Clair Fire Department, St. Bernard Parish, or to the Donor’s Choice and will be received at the funeral home.

