Purchase Your Homecoming Raffle Tickets, Beer Buckets Online

By Pamela Rensing

[email protected]

As you know by now, the 94th Annual Mascoutah Homecoming und AugustFest schedule for this coming weekend has been canceled. Although it is understandable because of COVID-19, it is still devastating to the community and especially members of the Mascoutah Improvement Association (MIA).

The MIA has been the leader of funding improvements for Mascoutah’s Park System for over 90 years with their biggest fundraiser being the Homecoming.

Steve Heizer, MIA President, said funds from the Homecoming are used for a variety of park projects. One current project in the works is a children’s merry-go-round that will be handicapped accessible. “The Rotary Club was kind enough to help us with this project.”

One of the MIA’s major projects that has been put on hold indefinitely is the Childrens’ Splash Pad to be located by the kiddie playground. “We were hoping to start on it this year, but now it may not be possible until after the Homecoming next year.”

Additional Homecoming revenue includes funds raised by candidates for the Mr/Miss Mascoutah Homecoming by the selling of raffle tickets. Now as an alternative, the MIA is offering residents a chance to purchase raffle tickets online or at local businesses.

Tickets are $3.00 each or four for $10.00. First prize is $3,000; second prize $1500; and third prize $500. The drawing will be held on Labor Day, Sept. 7, at the Train Depot.

Commemorative beer buckets and koozies are also for sale online. You can place your order online at www.mascoutahhomecoming.org. Beer Buckets are $9.00, Koozies are $4.00 Pick-ups will held be at the Ag Building on Thursday and Friday, August 30 & 31, from 5-8 PM.

“We’ll be inside the building handing the buckets out (observing social distancing) or you can stay in your car and we’ll deliver them to you on the west covered side of the building. People can drive thru under cover in case of rain.”

“If you can’t make the pick up date and time, contact us and we will do our best to accommodate you.” Buckets sales will also be available at most bars and Ace Hardware, with other possible locations to be determined.

“By purchasing a bucket or a raffle ticket, you are not just helping the MIA, you are helping Mascoutah’s park system,” Heizer said. “We thank you all very much for your support thru these difficult times everyone is experiencing.”

The following businesses are currently selling raffle tickets:

Flowers and Balloons

First Federal Savings Bank

Citizens Community Bank

Ace Hardware

Scott Credit Union

Daubers Pharmacy

Donna Mae’s Hair Salon

Mascoutah Herald

Please visit these businesses, and patronize them and their services.

For more information about the raffle tickets and commemorative beer buckets, go to the Mascoutah Improvement Association Facebook page. To make a purchase online, go to the Mascoutah Homecoming website at www.mascoutahhomecoming.org