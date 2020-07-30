Two Members Recognized For Over Half a Century of Service to Mascoutah Organization

By Julie Laakko

MASCOUTAH – The Mascoutah Evening Lions Club held their annual Installation Night on the evening of Monday, July 27th in the Ag Building at Scheve Park. 39 members attended, including Lions Club International Past District 1-CN Governor Jim Hall of the Smithton Lions.

The large building allowed for social distancing. The tables were spaced several feet apart and, with the space, several extra tables could be set up. This way only four members sat at a table, instead of the usual six, allowing members to socially distance. Masks were worn when members were standing close to one another, such as when getting food or socializing at the end of the meeting.

Dinner was catered by Tom’s Supermarket and Lion President Theresea Laakko, Lion Cindy Renth, and Elizabeth Bogue donned gloves and helped Tom’s servers dish out food so people were not touching the serving spoons.

After dinner Lions Membership Awards were handed out, including Perfect Attendance awards and Monarch Chevrons. The Monarch Chevrons are handed out to a member after their first ten years of club service, and then every five years after. Club Secretary Lion Gary Laakko counted up the number of years the current members of the Mascoutah Evening Lions Club have served in total, coming up with 1,077 years of service to the community. Two members in particular were honored for their milestone years of service.

Lion Don Taylor received his Monarch Chevron for 50 years of service in the Mascoutah Evening Lions Club. He also received a pin for 50 years of perfect attendance. In addition to these awards, Lion Don was presented with a 50 Year Plaque from the Mascoutah Evening Lions. The club always presents their members with this recognition of 50 years of service.

Lion Jack Klopmeyer also received honors at the meeting for his 65 years of service. He also received perfect attendance for those years, however Lions Club International does not have a pin for such a tremendous milestone.

The club also presented Lion Jack with the Lions of Illinois Foundation Fellow award, consisting of a plaque, pin, chevron, and patch. This is a prestigious award in which the club donates $500 to the Lions of Illinois Foundation in honor of the person chosen. This money is then used for the Illinois Lions’ various community service projects throughout the state, including the free Hearing and Vision testing vans and Lions camp sponsorships for hearing and vision impaired children. Jack Klopmeyer’s name will also appear on a computerized scrolling roll of honorees at the Lions of Illinois Foundation in Sycamore, Illinois.

Past District Governor Lion Jim Hall of Smithton Lions said a few words about Lion Jack’s accomplishments. He mentioned some of the still-popular firsts that began during Lion Jack’s first year as a Mascoutah Lion, including the first McDonalds and the first can of coke.

Lion Jim also pointed out some major events that mirror today’s climate. In 1955, Dr. Jonas Salk developed and introduced the Salk Vaccine, helping to stop the rapid spread of the polio virus. In 1955, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat, sparking the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Emphasising how, throughout the years, despite change or the lack thereof, Lions have always been there to serve their communities.

Lion President Theresea delivered her final remarks as Lions Club President after three years in the position. On the subject of change, she pointed out several events that have been canceled due to the virus. She also mentioned that attendance has gone down since the Coronavirus began, and encouraged members to reach out through phone calls or social-distance visits to check on one another. However, she also pointed out the positives, citing the Lions Christmas Party, Lions Christmas Tree sales, and the new members the club has gained over the previous year. She lauded the club for their commitment to the Lions motto, “We Serve”, and encouraged everyone to continue doing what they do best – helping the community.

The meeting ended with Past District Governor Jim Hall installing the Mascoutah Evening Lions Club officers for the new year. Among them include the new President, Lion Nicholas Swanson. In his speech, Lion Jim compared Lions International to woodworking tools. Every member of the Lions Club is a piece of wood – unfinished but full of potential.

“The beauty of being a Lions member is that (Lions International) offers you the tools to become a leader, and it’s up to you to decide how to use those tools.” Lion Jim said, “With the right tools and knowledge, you can take an unfinished Lion and make them a leader.”

At the end of his speech, he presented Lion Jack with a finished wooden box he had made, decorated with the Lions International emblem, in recognition of his many years serving his community.