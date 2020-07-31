St. Clair County Circuit Clerk Employee Honored

By Randy Pierce

For anyone who has visited the office of the St. Clair County circuit clerk during the past 40 years, it is very likely you encountered Connie Warner after concluding their business.

Warner, who was well known and remembered for her catchphrase “thank you for shopping the circuit clerk’s office,”

was honored on the occasion of her retirement with a proclamation that was read and presented to her by St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern at the Monday, July 27 meeting of the county board.

The wife of Keith Warner and mother of Brittnee and Brooke along with being the proud grandmother of two girls, Warner began her public service career in the office of George Sansom in 1980 then was under the successive supervision of C. “Barney” Metz, Brendan F. Kelly and the current circuit clerk, Kahalah A. Clay through this year.

Warner’s exemplary performance led to her promotion from supervisor in the child support division to the position of Court System Administrator in 2014 then to chief deputy in September of last year.

Kern’s proclamation, along with describing her as a “dedicated and indispensable employee” in the circuit clerk’s office, cited her as a dedicated family woman who has “logged countless steps walking in many parades for the Democratic party” while additionally serving as a team leader in the annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life event in honor of her brother, the late Greg Vahlkamp who passed away in 2014.

The proclamation further notes that Warner will be fondly missed by her co-workers, including Clay, while wishing her the best during her retirement.