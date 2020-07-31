St. Clair County Trials On Hold Due to COVID-19

Chief Circuit Judge Andrew J. Gleeson released the following General Administrative Order on July 31 regarding trials in St. Clair County.

“Based on applicable information from public health authorities and the recent rise of the positivity rate for COVID-19 in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit, and specifically St. Clair County, at this time and until further Order of this Court, proper distancing and facilities limitations prevent trials from proceeding safely in St. Clair County.

“This determination is based on the limitations in Court facilities for conducting jury trials and takes into consideration the burden and effect on staffing, as well as the state of emergency that has been declared by the Governor of the State of Illinois in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Moreover, having considered the interests of the health and safety of all Court users, potential jurors, litigants, witnesses, staff, and judicial officers during these extraordinary circumstances, all trials are continued from August 3, 2020 until further Order of this Court.

“The continuances occasioned by this Order serve the ends of justice and outweigh the best interests of the public and defendants in a speedy trial. Therefore, such continuances shall be excluded from speedy trial computations contained in section 103-5 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of 1963 (725 ILCS 5/103-5 (West 2018)) and section 5-601 of the Illinois Juvenile Court Act (705 ILCS 405/5-601 (West 2018)). Statutory time restrictions in section 103-5 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of 1963 and section 5-601 of the Juvenile Court Act shall be tolled until further Order of the Illinois Supreme Court. “