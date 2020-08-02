The Herald: Letters to the Editor (7.30.20 issue)

I Am Offended

The first thing that comes to mind, why hasn’t the citizens of any school district been given the opportunity to put in their three minutes worth in regards to this epidemic and getting our schools back on track. I have personally made a writing attempt to reach as many superintendents, their board members – of which there are about 900 school districts outside of Chicago. That’s about 900 superintendents and 27,000 school board members – and the state board of education. Who cares? They certainly don’t. Not even one reply except for the teachers union.

Well the largest teachers union with 135,000 members, the Illinois Education Association and the 103,000 members Illinois Federal of Teachers did reply by an article in the BND and the Capitol News Illinois. Why the union? Because they have 238,000 teachers that they have direct connection with that we citizens don’t have.

This is a quote from their leaders: “In some cases, schools are going to choose in-person school. In some cases, it’ll be mostly in-persons school,” he said. “But what we’ve said is to make sure you’ve got at least the (hybrid) available, and for the kids – and there are plenty of them – who are immunosuppressed, or kids who are in families where there’s somebody at home who is immunosuppressed. They may stay home, that may be what they need to do.”

I am offended by those remarks. Labeling our public school children in just two classes of students and by stating our schools should be sure to take care of the hybrid gifted kids and wealthy, and don’t worry about the immunosuppressed children.

This statement was made by the teachers’ union leaders. I know the teachers are offended by their actions, just as I am, and in no way support their views.

-James E. Saffel Sr.

Mascoutah