Mascoutah School District Changes Plans for 2020/21

Mascoutah School District #19 sent the following email to staff members on Monday, August 3.

Staff,

I have attached a letter that is a part of the Transition Plan that will be shared with the community and put on the website. This letter outlines the Transition Plan (revised Return to Learn Plan.) As you can see in the letter we have revised our school start plan. As we attempted to address safety and staffing issues it was clear with increased COVID-19 cases we need to start the school year with remote learning only. This plan shows our desire to provide in-person when and where possible with small groups when certain safety milestones can be met.

We are working with the Union to address staffing issues and will be able to provide more details once we have met again Thursday, Aug. 6. We have modified the calendar. The first teacher report day will be Aug. 11 with teacher In-service activities through the 18th. Student Chromebook and packet pick-up will be August 19-21.

Transitioning Plan – Revised Returning to Learn Plan

We have been meeting daily, preparing for this school year. Our mission has been to provide the best uninterrupted services that we can offer. After analyzing current enrollment requests, we have realized we cannot realistically address fully the suggested social distancing protocols and consistently provide the necessary staffing. As we continue to develop and implement best practices through this frequently changing health crisis, please note this is new territory for all of us.

We have met with the School Board to share our concerns. In-person instruction is our preference and ultimate goal. The plan as we had originally outlined a couple of weeks ago is not feasible n this time of increased virus spread. We also need additional time to address staffing needs based on both health concerns as well as enrollment fluctuations. We have revised our original plans and are now sharing a revised transition plan. The School Board was disappointed as they, like most of us, wanted the school year to start with in-person instruction.

As we revised the challenges, especially as St. Clair County sees increased virus spread, we developed this transition plan building on the planning our Instructional committees created in June and July. This plan allows the District and families to move from the more restrictive remote setting into more in-person opportunities. We feel this new approach allows us to better protect students and staff as well as be able to respond to potential staffing issues. Additionally it helps avoid starting, stopping and having to constantly change our instructional delivery methods.

The transition plan has 4 phases (Remote learning will remain an option for families who are unwilling to send students to school for the remainder of the school year):

• Phase 1 – Remote instruction with in-person instructional opportunities for our students with the most significant needs based on their individualized education plans within each of the elementary schools as well as students with specific individuals programming needs at our middle and high schools.

• Phase 2 – When the COVID-19 spread in St. Clair County has trended down for two weeks or more and as a staff we have addressed safety concerns, we will add additional in-person instruction for small groups of 10 or less to attend in-person for hands-on classes (shop, foods, science labs) and performance classes (band, choir). A concerted effort and priority will be given to students in grades K-3.

• Phase 3 – Continued steady or low infection rates will allow for additional in-person instruction. The phase will be planned out using our Hybrid model as the basis of scheduling additional more in-person instruction.

• Phase 4 – We will continue to introduce more students into the building with some form of Hybrid instruction and increased student and staff interaction in the buildings after 4-6 weeks without increased infections. Again a full in-person model would be the goal.

The first day of Remote Learning has been moved back to Monday, August 24.