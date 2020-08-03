Mascoutah School District Changes Plans for 2020/21
Mascoutah School District #19 sent the following email to staff members on Monday, August 3.
Staff,
I have attached a letter that is a part of the Transition Plan that will be shared with the community and put on the website. This letter outlines the Transition Plan (revised Return to Learn Plan.) As you can see in the letter we have revised our school start plan. As we attempted to address safety and staffing issues it was clear with increased COVID-19 cases we need to start the school year with remote learning only. This plan shows our desire to provide in-person when and where possible with small groups when certain safety milestones can be met.
We are working with the Union to address staffing issues and will be able to provide more details once we have met again Thursday, Aug. 6. We have modified the calendar. The first teacher report day will be Aug. 11 with teacher In-service activities through the 18th. Student Chromebook and packet pick-up will be August 19-21.
Transitioning Plan – Revised Returning to Learn Plan
We have been meeting daily, preparing for this school year. Our mission has been to provide the best uninterrupted services that we can offer. After analyzing current enrollment requests, we have realized we cannot realistically address fully the suggested social distancing protocols and consistently provide the necessary staffing. As we continue to develop and implement best practices through this frequently changing health crisis, please note this is new territory for all of us.
We have met with the School Board to share our concerns. In-person instruction is our preference and ultimate goal. The plan as we had originally outlined a couple of weeks ago is not feasible n this time of increased virus spread. We also need additional time to address staffing needs based on both health concerns as well as enrollment fluctuations. We have revised our original plans and are now sharing a revised transition plan. The School Board was disappointed as they, like most of us, wanted the school year to start with in-person instruction.
As we revised the challenges, especially as St. Clair County sees increased virus spread, we developed this transition plan building on the planning our Instructional committees created in June and July. This plan allows the District and families to move from the more restrictive remote setting into more in-person opportunities. We feel this new approach allows us to better protect students and staff as well as be able to respond to potential staffing issues. Additionally it helps avoid starting, stopping and having to constantly change our instructional delivery methods.
The transition plan has 4 phases (Remote learning will remain an option for families who are unwilling to send students to school for the remainder of the school year):
• Phase 1 – Remote instruction with in-person instructional opportunities for our students with the most significant needs based on their individualized education plans within each of the elementary schools as well as students with specific individuals programming needs at our middle and high schools.
• Phase 2 – When the COVID-19 spread in St. Clair County has trended down for two weeks or more and as a staff we have addressed safety concerns, we will add additional in-person instruction for small groups of 10 or less to attend in-person for hands-on classes (shop, foods, science labs) and performance classes (band, choir). A concerted effort and priority will be given to students in grades K-3.
• Phase 3 – Continued steady or low infection rates will allow for additional in-person instruction. The phase will be planned out using our Hybrid model as the basis of scheduling additional more in-person instruction.
• Phase 4 – We will continue to introduce more students into the building with some form of Hybrid instruction and increased student and staff interaction in the buildings after 4-6 weeks without increased infections. Again a full in-person model would be the goal.
The first day of Remote Learning has been moved back to Monday, August 24.
Perhaps the reacher in the classroom model of instruction could be outdated. If remote learning is sufficient for a health crisis then it may also be appropriate for financial reasons. We could reduce the investment in facilities, utilities, maintenance, transportation expenses, staffing, and other ares by increasing remote learning. Efficiency in education should reduce expenses and result in lower taxes.
Absolutely should cut my taxes. Why do we need to pay so much if I’m going to have to do the teaching at home
Disappointed
Kids are not spreading the virus. This is complete crap. Quit ruining our children’s futures.
This makes complete sense. Local hospital admissions for patients with COVID more than tripled over night this past week. And that’s just the people sick enough to have to admit.
Smart choice.
Thank you mascoutah school district for making the tough decisions and for doing what is right by all of our children.
Trying to make sense of this is giving me a headache. Give me the bottom line and then let me read on further for the justification. The first plan was written like this too.
This is the best way to go to ensure everyone’s safety. Thank you MSD19
The comments above are funny with cases rising in St Clair County .. your basically saying who cares about the children’s safety and well being.
Thank you for keeping the health and safety of our students and teachers as a priority. We’re blessed with teachers in our district who will work hard with their students putting in extra hours to plan remote lessons for their students. This is NOT an extended vacation for them and anyone who thinks so should try preparing lessons that can be taught remotely, having face time with their students and grading their work all in the normal school day hours. Thank you to all of the teachers and staff who will be working overtime to help their students succeed.
You might as well just cancel the first half of the school year. The necessary structure and support will once again be untenable for the vast majority of Mascoutah residence and the children (at ALL grade levels) and the resulting lack of participation, combined with a significant lack of useful support, will equate to no less than a pathetic overall performance for most students in the district (even with the reduced work loads) and those that are at risk (such as my middle child) will undoubtedly fall even further behind. While considering that this is indeed uncharted territory for the district, the support simply wasn’t available for mass distance learning in Q4. It was, on the whole, a disaster. Now after essentially a 4 month summer vacation, which was preceded by a severely diminished end of Q3, the kids will be left twisting in the wind. This decision is incredibly disappointing as it appears that the district and school board spent the last 4 months expecting the pandemic to have simply disappeared. Unbelievable. And now a whole 9 days before school was to begin, the district makes it clear that it was completely unprepared for a continuation of the pandemic AND I’d wager does not have an effective plan in place. The “new” phased learning plan looks to be just as thrown together as it was this Spring. We will be forced to pick up where we left off in Q4, which was a complete debacle. What. A. Joke.
So if I have to home school my grandaughter, I want my schoo! Taxes cut, teachers salaries cut, and I get a prorated portion of their salery. Seems fair.
It doesn’t say you’ll be teaching them. They will be taught by their teacher just via a computer that they log into.
I totally agree!
Teachers are still working and schools are still going on, they just won’t be in the building. Honestly teachers are doing double the work, so I’m not sure how they should get punished? So I’m not sure how cuting teacher’s salaries will work if they are still working…
You don’t have to homeschool her. She can do the remote learning. Why cut teachers salaries? With remote only learning they will probably have to work harder than before.
Absolutely ridiculous
Why is it ridiculous?
This is bs
Actually it’s not. Its just being safe.