2020 Fall Festival/Chili-Soup Cook-Off/Car Show Canceled

MASCOUTAH – After careful consideration and taking into account the current situation with the Covid 19 virus, the Mascoutah Chamber of Commerce has reluctantly decided to cancel the 2020 Fall Festival/Chili-Soup Cook-Off/Car Show. They did not want to compromise any of the workers, vendors, and participants health. They also did not feel they could present their best effort given the current restrictions placed on large gatherings. Even if the restrictions were lifted in the next few days (which they will not) they do not have the time to bring all of the components together to make a quality event happen. They plan to return on the third Saturday of October in 2021. They hope you will join us then!

The Mascoutah Chamber of Commerce regular meeting was held on Tuesday, August 4. Items discussed included:

• Mike Klein announced that the Mascoutah Community Lanes will hold a grand re-opening on Thursday, August 6 at 4:00 PM.

• Carol Ferk of the Mascoutah Tuesday Women’s Club was present to discuss some options for their annual Santa Breakfast. They normally have the breakfast on the Saturday after the Christmas parade. With the uncertainty of the restrictions that could still be in place in December, the group had thought of possibly having a drive-through breakfast with some different options for the children to visit with Santa. The group did not want to infringe on the Chamber’s plans for the Santa Hut. It was the consensus of the group that they should proceed with their plans. The Chamber did not feel that it would interfere with the Santa Hut.

• Visitor’s Center Committee-The membership was informed of our sanitizing procedures for the Visitor’s Center and the charges we have added to the rental fee. KM Commercial Cleaning has submitted a bid for the general cleaning of the Center. It was the consensus of the group to award the clearing contract to KM Commercial Cleaning for monthly general cleaning of the Visitor’s Center.

• Announcements and Correspondence: Jim Connor informed the group of a meeting of the Mascoutah YMCA Exploratory Committee to be held on Tuesday, August 11 at 3:00 PM at the Ag building. It will be held there so that social distancing procedures can be followed. It will also be available on Zoom for those wishing to not attend in person. Contact Charles Jefferson for more information.

• Business Spotlight: Brian Muenchau of Muenchau Metal Works presented the group with an overview of his business and some of the product he manufactures. It was accompanied by a video presentation.

• Keith Cook of Edward Jones announced that he will again be hosting a “Coffee With Keith” on Saturday, August 15 at 9:00 AM at St. Louis Coffee World. The event is free and open to the public.

• Mike Siegel of First Federal Savings Bank reminded the group of the Noon Lions Golf Tournament to be held on August 21 starting at 12:00 Noon at Tamarack Golf Club in Shiloh. There are still a few spaces for teams and hole sponsorships are still available. If interested, contact Pat McMahan at 618.334.7523.

• Matt Schroeder of Edward Jones will be hosting a Zoom meeting on the 2nd Tuesday in September covering Social Security and healthcare and market conditions.

• Laura Voss of Boyce, Hund reported that tax season is finally over for 2020 and the remodeling of their offices is nearly complete.

• Brandon Voss of Merrill Lynch is hosting a Web X meeting the 1st Tuesday of each month.

• Kelly Stanefield of St. Clair Chiropractic reminded the group of their open house to be held on Thursday, August 6 from 1 until 6 PM at their office located at 622 South Jefferson. They will have a food truck with “Fair Food” along with prizes and games. The grand prize is a fire pit built by Muenchau Metal Works. The public is invited.

• Rick Jackson of Warrior Logo Wear has opened a store inside of Ace Hardware on Main Street. The can do screen printing and dye sublimation printing. They can print on most items.

• Debbie Cameron of Citizen’s Bank reported that there are operating on a normal basis. They have recently been given an extra allotment of coins by the Federal Reserve Bank. So far, they have been able to meet the demand.

• Katie Stein reported that the Senior Center is offering meals on wheels and curbside meal pick-up Monday through Friday. The suggested donation is $3.00. the Center is also part of a pilot project that is offering rides to medical appointments though Uber. The rides need to be arranged in advance and the Center only uses one driver for the service.

• The Mascoutah Tuesday Women’s Club Rummage Sale has been scheduled for Saturday, September 19 at the Ag Building in Scheve Park. They will accept donations starting on September 15.

• Flowers, Balloons, Etc. is now operating normally. Customers are asked to enter through the front door.

• City Manager Brad Myers, reported that the Main and Jefferson Street project is on schedule to be completed by the end of September. The oil and chip program for selected streets will begging on August 24. A list of the streets to be treated will be available on the City website. Two of the fountain pumps at Prairie Lakes Park have been removed for servicing. The tornado siren that was on the roof of City Hall is going to be relocated to a pole located at the fire department. A group from the Great Streets Initiative will be walking along Main Street this Thursday. Construction has started to replace joints on Sixth Street. This is an IDOT project.

• Mayor Jerry Daugherty announced that the City Wide Yard sale will be held this Saturday, August 8. A list of the registered yard sales can be found on the City website. Waste Management will be offering large item pickup next week.

• Mike Klein of Tom’s Supermarket announced that they are mostly re-stocked on items that were in high demand. The exceptions are hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. He also announced that the Holy Childhood Picnic scheduled for the fourth weekend in August has been cancelled due to concerns with Covid 19.

The group moved to the St. Clair Chiropractic facility on South Jefferson for a ribbon cutting.

The next meeting is scheduled for September 1, 2020 at 8:00 AM at the Visitor’s Center