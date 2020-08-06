Letters to the Editor: August 6th

Use the Councilmen! That’s Your Job!

After months and months of comments on Sound Off , I, as a councilman of the City of Mascoutah, welcome all realistic criticisms.

Government by no means is perfect. Sound-Off and Facebook writers express many varied views and complaints. It’s my job, as an elected official, to resolve your concerns. USE US THE COUNCILMEN. THAT’S YOUR JOB.

One of the biggest frustrations I have as a councilman, is very few citizens call or attend council meetings. However, I do enjoy trying to solve your issues with the City.

Just for the record: I’ve in Mascoutah for over 50 years. Mascoutah is a great community I’m proud to be a part of and call my home. I owned a hardware store here in town for many years and yes, I to have been critical of City government.

For the most part I believe the City employees do a good job; I don’t have any complaints. I do believe the City discourages business growth and unfairly charges businesses a higher rate per kWh (kilowatt hour) and meter charge than residential customers. I’ve raised this issue for the past 15 years. I don’t think there is justification.

Past councils entered into an agreement with the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency which may have been a good idea at conception, but after deregulation happened things changed. The contract runs thru 2035.

Today our residential rate .0664 cents per kWh that hasn’t changed for years, in addition to this there is the purchase/fuel adjustment charge .079 this month total .1454 cents per kWh plus taxes.

If Mascoutah got service from a public traded company today, you could purchase electric for .054, a kWh rate difference of almost 19%, the other charges are approximately 30% less.

The IMEA imposes, in my opinion an unfair monopolized self protection in our contract. Example: The IMEA limits the amount of Solar the city can allow and size of system residentially. The school district recently contracted to install solar at Scott &Wingate Schools that are served by Ameren. While the installation will save us, the taxpayers, millions in the future , the savings for us could have been much greater.

I don’t blame the people in our City government now. We all inherited this.

To the person who wrote “Free food & drink for Jerry, Jack ,Pat, Mike and Wally at the brick n mortars !” I don’t even get a senior discount and I’m 64.

My contact is 618-806-7514 or email thru the City of Mascoutah. Thank you for reading this.

– Mike Baker

Mascoutah City Councilman

Thank you, Mike Klein!

As a community member, former district teacher, grandparent of district students and President of the Mascoutah Weekend Meals Program (MWM), I am writing to express my and the organization’s leaders’ gratitude to Mike Klein.

During the last year, MWM decided to buy the food items that are not easily donated from our local Tom’s Supermarket. Mike was a tremendous help in guiding us towards more economically priced items and creating a pricing guide that would help us with our financial output.

He, on each third Thursday of the month, faithfully delivered our order for packaging that afternoon. During the third quarter of the school year when we had to find a temporary location to work out of, he continued to provide delivery service and search for the best price for us for the additional items that we needed.

His constant smile and good nature make it a pleasure to work with him and proud that we live in a community of individuals willing to go above and beyond when the need arises. We encourage all of Mascoutah to patronize Tom’s Supermarket whenever possible; it truly is a hometown store.

– Rhonda Ross

MWM President

Missing Memories

It was interesting to see last week in the Mascoutah Herald all the great accomplishments narrated over the years by our City Fathers; however a few memorable ones were missing.

An old dying Mascoutah resident who taught high school in Mascoutah longer than most people have lived here was denied a tree in Scheve Park. She came to Mascoutah 76 years ago when her first students would have been 15, so if living, now would be 91.

A dogwood tree had been planted in the park in her honor, but Dogwood trees bloom in the spring, their blossoms fall off, and possibly make a little mess on the ground for a while, so those who wielded the power demanded it be moved; then dug it up themselves and moved it to a swampy area close Silver Creek, where it quickly died.

Dogwood trees thrive on hillsides, on well drained soil, and cannot stand to have their roots constantly in wet soil.

First an overzealous City Council member wrote a long letter demanding the tree be removed, and detailing why it was not appropriate to have such a tree in the park as it might detract from the beauty of the oak trees nearby.

When the elderly woman reminded the council member that her husband 60 years ago had helped plant all of the trees in the east end of the park, he replied, “That was then; this is now. The tree has to go.”

Next the city official who drank a little bit, who was arrested for driving under the influence and finally left town, got in the act telling the old dying woman that if she did not remove the tree, he would. This industrious, over zealous man even went to the Mascoutah Cemetery, saw a little tree growing by her marker there, and demanded, “If you do not remove that tree, I will.” He did.

Some individuals who do not know or do not care that only trees can save our planet, just seem to enjoy getting rid of greenery as evidenced by the large number of baseball diamonds and other athletic sights dominating the park instead of more trees and flowering plants.

Then the top guy got in the act and demanded the same tree removal (three against one–not very good odds–even when told this elderly lady had come to Mascoutah in 1944, had taught many years in the old school for starvation wages, had put the memorial papers in the cornerstone of the then new school, was present 50 years later when the same building still in excellent condition was torn down, and the corner stone opened, was persuaded each year by Mayor Parody to go door to door in the west end of town to solicit money for the United Way fund, a job she hated doing, but did it anyway against the pleadings of her husband who feared she would fall.

But because Mayor Parody was a close friend, she braced herself and did this favor for him. She served on the Library Board for many years, worked diligently to save the cemetery chapel from destruction by selling Name Bricks to raise money, was the first Phi Betta Kappa honor recipient to ever teach at MCHS. . . , the list goes on and on.

Even after informing the tree haters that Mr. Scheve was a friend of hers who had said she could plant anything she wanted in his park, and even after she had informed the unyielding city officials that her husband 60 years ago had spent many days, along with other Junior Chamber of Commerce members, scraping scaling paint off the old depot readying the structure for repainting, no minds were changed.

So when it came time for her burial, the 100 year old woman told her husband, “Yes, I know we have a burial plot paid for in the Mascoutah Cemetery with a marker in place, but take my body out of town to a more friendly resting place.”

Many, many new residents to Mascoutah have memorial trees in the park, but this good dedicated individual was denied the honor, so she said, “Bury me where my tree is allowed.” Her request was granted as many perennial flowers and a tree now decorate her grave.

-Joseph Cunningham

Mascoutah

Doesn’t Our Economy Matter?

I’m going to talk about the school district $19. I remember when I last talked to Sam McGowan, the district budget hovered around $29 million and our debt hovered around $55 million. Today, just since Dr. Craig A. Fiegel Superintendent and Dr. Frank J. Williams, Director of Business & Operations, our budget is not longer hovering. Its sky rocketing to $62 million and not holding, and our debt is hovering around $100 million. I can’t blame them for the Wind Gate project, but they should have made an earnest effort to stop it or shrink it.

Why am I bringing this up when most of you think I should be patting them on the back? But I can’t because none of all this spending has been spent on real education, just on brick, mortar and steel, again none on real education. Never requesting more money for teachers.

So why are we getting into the business of solar energy that we can’t even use. None of you school districts have met with the citizens taxpayers. It’s a no win project. I was interested in solar energy in the seventies and got a permit in Madison County to start a business with solar. I can tell you it doesn’t pay off. The number one reason is you can’t use it. The laws on the books say you can’t use it. That’s why I gave up on using any form of solar. If you want to save on electricity, have all your sport games during the days, better yet, each county should have just two locations so all the schools won’t need to have their own, and when you build a building do it the way they did before we had any electricity – sky lights.

Today we have multiple crises going on and many of you leaders are taking notice as to how bad we are economically in our country and state, our local public education system and that includes #19. The states retirement system is $140 billion in the hold. The citizens of district 19 have no idea of the added cost this is to our already $62 million budget, it needs to be addressed publicly. It’s time for our schools and all the other public entities to tighten their belts until we get through these crises. The economy of our country, our states bills of dollars unfunded pensions, this pandemic virus we don’t understand. Stop the spending, tighten our belts. It’s not going to go away that easy. We have to gather and talk, and find a solution so the taxpayer can deal with it. This country is still a democracy? It’s time to open that closed door.

-James E. Saffel Sr

Mascoutah