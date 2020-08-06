Mascoutah’s Annual City Wide Yard Sale & Clean Up Week
Don’t forget! This weekend is the Annual City Wide Yard Sale.
The City of Mascoutah will be hosting its Annual City Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 8. This is the rescheduled date from our postponed City Wide Yard Sale and Spring Clean Up Week. This year, we will be posting the list of those participating online. If you would like to be added to the virtual listing, please send your name and address to [email protected] or call 618-566-2964 x121 with that information. The virtual listing will be available by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 6 on the City’s website (www.mascoutah.org) and Facebook page.
All sales must be conducted between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Waste Management will be conducting a bulk item pickup during the week of August 10-14. The bulk item pickup will be conducted during your regularly scheduled trash day during that week. Acceptable and unacceptable items are listed below.
• ACCEPTABLE ITEMS:
Bathtub/Sink
BBQ Grills/Smokers
Bed Frames/Box springs/ Mattresses
Cardboard (Broken Down, Please)
Carpet and Padding
Chair/Recliner/Sofa/Loveseat
Coffee Tables/End Tables/Night Stands
Desks (Metal or Wood)
Dining Room Furniture
Doors (Metal or Wood)
Dressers/Chests/Armoirs
Exercise Equipment
Garden Tools (Nothing Motorized)
Ladders
Light Fixtures (NO LIGHTBULBS)
Patio Furniture
Railroad Ties
Recreational Equpment
Shelving/Cabinets
Siding (NO ASBESTOS)
Sporting Equipment
Toilets/Bidets
• UNACCEPTABLE ITEMS:
NO ELECTRONICS, APPLIANCES OR YARD WASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED
Air Conditioners
Appliances of Any Kind (Household or Commercial)
Bathtub with Shower Attached
Batteries of Any Kind
Boats
Brick/Cinder Block
Concrete/Cement
De-Humidifiers
Dirt/Soil
Electronics of Any Kind (Including TV’s, Gaming Consoles, Stereo, Computers, Monitors, Etc.)
Engines/Motors (Including Parts)
Garage Doors
Glass/Mirrors/Windows (Either In-Tact or Broken)
Grass/Leaves/Sod
Gravel / Rock
Hazardous Materials (Including batteries, light bulbs, fertilizer, insecticide, chemicals, paint, etc.)
Humidifiers
Lawn Mowers (Push or Riding)
Plumbing Equipment
Propane Tanks
Roofing Materials
Satellite Dishes
Shopping Carts
Shower Modules
Solar Panels
Spa’s
Tires/Wheels
Tree Stumps/Branches/Trimmings
Vehicle Parts (Motorized or Non-Motorized)