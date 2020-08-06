Mascoutah’s Annual City Wide Yard Sale & Clean Up Week

Don’t forget! This weekend is the Annual City Wide Yard Sale.

The City of Mascoutah will be hosting its Annual City Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 8. This is the rescheduled date from our postponed City Wide Yard Sale and Spring Clean Up Week. This year, we will be posting the list of those participating online. If you would like to be added to the virtual listing, please send your name and address to [email protected] or call 618-566-2964 x121 with that information. The virtual listing will be available by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 6 on the City’s website (www.mascoutah.org) and Facebook page.

All sales must be conducted between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Waste Management will be conducting a bulk item pickup during the week of August 10-14. The bulk item pickup will be conducted during your regularly scheduled trash day during that week. Acceptable and unacceptable items are listed below.

• ACCEPTABLE ITEMS:

Bathtub/Sink

BBQ Grills/Smokers

Bed Frames/Box springs/ Mattresses

Cardboard (Broken Down, Please)

Carpet and Padding

Chair/Recliner/Sofa/Loveseat

Coffee Tables/End Tables/Night Stands

Desks (Metal or Wood)

Dining Room Furniture

Doors (Metal or Wood)

Dressers/Chests/Armoirs

Exercise Equipment

Garden Tools (Nothing Motorized)

Ladders

Light Fixtures (NO LIGHTBULBS)

Patio Furniture

Railroad Ties

Recreational Equpment

Shelving/Cabinets

Siding (NO ASBESTOS)

Sporting Equipment

Toilets/Bidets

• UNACCEPTABLE ITEMS:

NO ELECTRONICS, APPLIANCES OR YARD WASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED

Air Conditioners

Appliances of Any Kind (Household or Commercial)

Bathtub with Shower Attached

Batteries of Any Kind

Boats

Brick/Cinder Block

Concrete/Cement

De-Humidifiers

Dirt/Soil

Electronics of Any Kind (Including TV’s, Gaming Consoles, Stereo, Computers, Monitors, Etc.)

Engines/Motors (Including Parts)

Garage Doors

Glass/Mirrors/Windows (Either In-Tact or Broken)

Grass/Leaves/Sod

Gravel / Rock

Hazardous Materials (Including batteries, light bulbs, fertilizer, insecticide, chemicals, paint, etc.)

Humidifiers

Lawn Mowers (Push or Riding)

Plumbing Equipment

Propane Tanks

Roofing Materials

Satellite Dishes

Shopping Carts

Shower Modules

Solar Panels

Spa’s

Tires/Wheels

Tree Stumps/Branches/Trimmings

Vehicle Parts (Motorized or Non-Motorized)