New Baden Library Staff Takes Extra Measures to Continue Safely Serving Community

NEW BADEN – In the sweep of COVID-19 restrictions and closings, the New Baden Public Library has been providing regular service to the community since they re-opened in the middle of June. Library Director Brenda Lehr says they do not have any concerns about remaining open due to a lack of large crowds in the library as well as the steps staff are taking to keep everything clean and sanitized.

“I know the library was missed while we were closed.” Lehr said, referencing, in particular, those who may have needed help filing for unemployment online or using their faxing services. She wants the library to be as available as possible for anyone in the community who may require their services.

The library offers more than books. For one, they offer several services such as Internet access ( 60 cents per half hour), copies ( 10 cents per black and white copy, 25 cents per color copy), lamination ($1.00 for 8 ½ x 11 page, $1.50 for 11 ½ x 12 ½ page), and faxing ( $1.50 for 1-4 pages, $2.50 for 4-10 pages. All additional pages are ten cents.)

Among these services, the library also has DVDs, CDs, and Audiobooks available for patrons to borrow. As for books, they are always updating their collection, and currently have several new books on display.

The library also provides services to several homeschool groups and have prepared for more. They have many STEM items in their back room as well as an expansive non-fiction collection in their Junior section.

Along with these services, the New Baden Public Library is part of the Illinois Heartland Library System’s delivery system, SHARE, which connects most libraries throughout Southern Illinois. Therefore, if they do not have an item, cardholders can request the item from another library which can then be borrowed from New Baden Public Library. The online catalog can be used to browse the library collection, renew books, place holds, check holds, and cancel holds. It can be found at http://nwbp.illshareit.com.

Following Illinois Heartland Library System guidelines, the library staff is wiping down every item that is returned and holding the material for four days before making them available for the next patron. Materials coming from other libraries have also been held for four days, as all libraries are following the IHLS guidelines.

While the library does not currently have a mask mandate in effect, most patrons have been respecting library staff and fellow patrons by wearing their masks or maintaining safe social distancing while visiting the library. Staff have placed markings on the floor in front of the circulation desk to help with social distancing. The library has also limited their computer availability, closing all but two of their seven computers so patrons do not have to worry about sitting too close to each other.

Even though the number of computers has been limited, the library’s WiFi is available to patrons with their own devices. There are desks and chairs set up throughout the library, including in the front room which can hold two people at safe social distances. There is also a picnic table located outside of the library that can reach the WiFi, although patrons using this area should keep in mind the library’s hours as the WiFi shuts off at closing time.

Lehr said she has seen many patrons make use of the WiFi, already, where they come in and do what they need to and leave soon after. After a patron has used a space in the library, the staff immediately sanitizes anything that they may have touched. If a patron brings their own device, the table and chair that they were using are wiped down. If a patron uses a computer, the keyboard, mouse, desk, and chair are sanitized as soon as they leave.

While disinfectants and sanitizing wipes are still hard to come by, the library has bought supplies that allow them to make their own disinfectant, if it comes to that.

Continuing their measures to keep everyone safe, at this time water fountains and restrooms are not available. Patrons should keep this in mind when planning to visit the library.

Despite everything, the New Baden Public Library was able to provide its annual Summer Reading Program for their younger patrons. They could not have groups of children in the library, so the program consisted of take-home crafts and a reading log that could be brought in every week in exchange for a “Brag Tag” and chance to enter the drawing for the Grand Prize at the end of the program.

In total, 43 kids signed up for the program, which is right around their usual weekly turnouts of 35 to 40 participants. The event ran for seven weeks, and will conclude this Friday, August 7th with the Grand Prize drawing.

Along with the Summer Reading Program, the library participated in the second annual Library Crawl earlier this year. In January, libraries throughout Southern Illinois participated in the IHLS event. Patrons received a sheet with every participating library listed and were encouraged to visit the libraries, get their card stamped, and pick up a prize.

“The best part was seeing different people,” Lehr said, “A lot of people came in from libraries all over the state.”

Usually the library also hosts a Book Club, but due to safety concerns they have not been able to meet for some time. They hope to start meeting again soon, when conditions allow them to do so. The Book Club typically consists of around twenty members and, while groups of fifty are permitted at this time, the library staff wants to make sure all members feel safe and comfortable before gathering again.

Story Time for the younger members of the library has also been put on hold until further notice, although these events will begin as soon as they are able as well.

“It will all come back into place.” Benda Lehr said, “It will take some time, but it will all come back into place.”

Lehr expressed her hopes to have more events for the kids in the Fall. Usually, the library is able to have a special Story Time session with Santa and Mrs. Clause as well as a Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event. The library staff will continue to monitor the ever-shifting conditions surrounding the virus and plan accordingly.

To keep up with changes and events, please check out the New Baden Public Library Facebook page or their website newbadenlibrary.org. Vicki Obermann usually operates the Facebook page and promptly answers questions posted to their messenger. The library can also be contacted at 566-4554.

Anyone wishing to get a library card is encouraged to bring two forms of identification, a picture ID and a proof of residency, to the library. Those living outside of the village limits must pay $52.00 for a library card. The New Baden Public Library is open Monday-Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday 1:00 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.