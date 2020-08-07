Illinois Federal of Teachers: Enforcing Face Masks is Key to Return to In-Person Instruction

Westmont, IL– Illinois Federation of Teachers President Dan Montgomery released the following statement after Governor JB Pritzker’s face mask enforcement announcement.

“On behalf of the over 103,000 statewide members of the Illinois Federation of Teachers, I applaud Governor Pritzker’s decision to seek additional authority to enforce the use of face coverings and social distancing policies. His continued and decisive leadership during this pandemic has ensured that our students, teachers, and communities are protected and safe.

“As teachers, we know that this will be an educational process to make sure that people are reducing the spread of COVID-19 by following the Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines. Our members know that the fastest way back to in-person instruction, and other activities and gatherings, is by wearing a mask and maintaining social distance. The only way back to ‘normal’ is by stopping the spread of this virus, and the only way to do that is by following public health guidelines. ”