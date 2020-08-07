Mascoutah Approves Food Truck Ordinance

By Pamela Rensing

[email protected]

The Mascoutah City Council held their regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 3. Councilman Jack Weyant was unable to attend due to a medical reason. Councilman Mike Baker and City Attorney Al Paulson attended the meeting via the Internet.

Council members discussed the final reading of changes regarding the Food Truck ordinance.

City Manager Brad Myers said the Mascoutah Chamber of Commerce board members felt the license fee was too high.

“We started this discussion at $500,” said Mayor Jerry Daugherty. “But I don’t think I’m happy at $250 either.”

Councilman Baker said some communities charge much more. “Why wouldn’t they pay it here? I don’t think we are going to run off business. Two-hundred and fifty ($250) is not unreasonable. I think it should be more.”

Councilman Wally Battas said he would prefer $100 but limit the number of times they are in the City.

“The main interest of the citizens is whether we collect sales tax,” added Daugherty. “But they like food trucks and don’t want us to drive them away.” He said the $250 fee could be changed in the future if needed.

The final approved ordinance for Food Trucks states:

-Annual fees for a food truck license is $250.

-Distance of less than 200 feet between any food truck and any brick-and-mortar restaurant unless prearranged between the food truck owner and restaurant owner, and approved by the City Manager. No food truck shall operate on any city-owned land without prior approval of the City Manager.

-A “Special Event” license (for example a non-City sponsored event such as SpringFest, Homecoming, etc) will be $100.

-Not-For-Profit organizations exempt from this ordinance includes: all not-for-profit religious, charitable, labor, business, fraternal, educational or veterans’ organizations that operate without profit to their members and operate for the well-being of the community. They are allowed to negotiate their fees and rules as before.

-All food trucks will be limited to operating from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. unless approved by the City Manager to operate for a special event.

-A food truck license permits the sale of food and/or beverages only at the location described in the application. A written permit to make a change must be approved by the City Manager. Ice cream trucks are exempt from this section due to the nature of their mobile operations.

-Food trucks will be allowed small tents, awnings, tables, chairs, or other materials at the designated vending area to accommodate no more than 20 patrons.

The next City Council meeting will be held Monday, August 17 at 7 p.m.