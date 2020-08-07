St. Clair County Health Department & East Side Health District Strongly Encourage Schools to Consider Remote Learning

COVID-19 is widely spread throughout our St. Clair County community, as outlined under the “County Level COVID-19 Risk Metrics,” on the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) website (dph.illinois.gov). Several indicators are used to measure the healthy burden of COVID-19. These metrics are intended to be used for local level awareness of each country’s progress during Phase 4 and to help local leaders, businesses, healthy departments, and the public make informed decisions and promote healthy behaviors. Counties meeting set targets are indicated in “blue”, which shows the county is experiencing an overall stable COVID-19 status. Counties that are not meeting the targets will be indicated in “orange”, which shows there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the county. COVID-19 Risk Metrics include the number of new cases of COVID-19 reported, number of deaths, test positivity, tests performed, Emergency Department visits and hospital admissions for COVID-19 like illness, clusters of cases and ICU bed availability.

The St. Clair County Health Department and East Side Healthy District have been working closely with school superintendents, principals, Regional Office of Education (ROE), Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and various other groups to help guide schools to make informed decisions for opening schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

Based on current St. Clair County COVID-19 Risk Metrics, we are “orange”, meaning we have increased COVID-19 activity in our community. A large portion of these new cases are within the school-aged population. Our positivity rate is 8.6%, above the recommended target of 8%. Fortunately, our number of deaths has decreased. One death is too many.

To help control the spread of COVID-19, the St. Clair County Health Department and East Side Health District strongly encourage schools to consider starting the school year remotely.

If you test positive for COVID-19, you must follow all the Isolation Regulations even if you don’t feel sick. If you are a contact to a case, you must also follow Quarantine Regulations to protect yourself and others from possibly transmitting the disease.

There are numerous testing sites located in our area. Please check our website (health.co.st-clair.il.us) for details.

For St. Clair County daily updates tune into Facebook Live 3:30 p.m. daily on the St. Clair county Emergency Management Agency Facebook @stclaircoilema.

For local COVID-19 updates and information, visit https://ww.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/healthy-department and http:www.eastsidehealthdistrict.org/

For Illinois COVID-19 updates and information, visit Coronavirus.Illinois.gov