District 110 Shifting Gears Concerning School Start

By Randy Pierce

[email protected]

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and a related recommendation from the St. Clair County Health Department, Grant Community Consolidated School District 110 of Fairview Heights did not begin its hybrid approach to the start of school on Monday, August 10, of this week and instead is going to go to 100 percent online learning next Monday, August 17.

Considerable effort and preparation for classes at Grant Middle School and Illini Elementary School which were to begin this past Monday were reaching a point of finality last Friday when the health department issued its strong recommendation to all districts in the county that remote learning be used exclusively and no in-person education take place at least for the foreseeable future.

District 110, based on survey responses from parents, was all set to have 70 percent of its students go to Illini or Grant for classes while the other 30 percent would be at home, observing those classes online.

Correspondence from District 110 Superintendent Matt Stines that was rushed out to parents last Friday explained that following the guidance of the health department is a consistent approach that has been taken since the onset of the pandemic when schools throughout the state were closed in mid-March.

According to Stines, the recommendation to start the school year remotely was based upon a steady increase throughout the county in the number of positive COVID-19 test cases in recent weeks, something that has been mirrored in Fairview Heights which saw more such cases during the month of July than what had occurred during the entire time period from March through the end of June.

Also factoring into the health department’s recommendation, Stines noted, is that there has been an increase in recent weeks in the number of positivity coronavirus tests in school-age children.

“These two specific trends contributed to the health department’s recommendation to begin remotely,” Stines added. “We appreciate their leadership and value their guidance.”

The remote learning will continue at least through Friday, September 11, in District 110, Stines said, then it will be evaluated concerning a future decision as to how to proceed, also taking into consideration any suggestions from the county health department at or prior to that time.

“We understand that this announcement will be met with different reactions,” Stines said, “but we will remain consistent in our support of our local health officials.”

Carla Lasley, the principal at Illini Elementary School, weighed in on the situation with an effort to give it a positive spin even though she admitted the sudden conversion to remote learning, coupled with a delay by a week in the start of school, was “devastating.”

“We were so close and our hearts are broken,” Lasley said last Friday, “Staff left today so ready and excited for Monday.”

“We had no choice but to take this course of action,” she continued. “That being said, we are going to take this weekend to reset. We will be hard at work next week trying to make sure we can get everything together so we are all ready to begin on the 17th.”

Lasley further asks that parents take the time to assure their children “we are still going to have a great year. We are going to learn incredible things and keep ourselves ready to resume in person as soon as we can.”