IPHA Releases Statement on Proposed IDPH Rules on Face Coverings

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Public Health Association (IPHA) released the following statement on Sunday, Aug. 9:

“On behalf of the 88 certified local health departments our association represents, we stand in support of these emergency rules proposed by the governor to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of the public. The last few days have shown an alarming increase of COVID-19 cases, and it’s clear that in order to protect the safety and wellness of our communities, something must be done to enforce the needed precautions to help save lives.

“Leadership in these uncertain times requires tough decisions that are rooted in fact and science to help slow the spread of this pandemic, and those who knowingly put others at risk of exposure must be held accountable.

“These proposed rules allow for multiple opportunities and flexibility to help businesses and others come into compliance. As frontline defenders of the public’s health, we have a responsibility to support initiatives that are proven to help prevent the spread of this virus, and we believe these proposed rules are a measured and necessary step to reduce future transmission of coronavirus and ultimately save many lives across our state.

“It is incumbent on all of us to do our part to keep Illinois citizens safe. We implore the public to voluntarily comply with these emergency rules in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.”