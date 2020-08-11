Mascoutah City Hall Closed to Visitors

By Pamela Rensing

[email protected]

A notice went out on Monday, August 10, advising residents that Mascoutah City Hall would be temporarily closed to visitors effective Tuesday, August 11. A reopening date has not been determined at this time.

“As the notice stated, we are closing to the public due to an abundance of caution. A city employee has tested positive for the corona virus. That employee is home on quarantine and recovering,” stated Mascoutah City Manager Brad Myers. “Other employees have tested with negative results so far. We felt this action was necessary as a critical step in keeping our employees and their families healthy as well as the residents of Mascoutah.

“As we all know, the number of cases in Mascoutah has risen along with St. Clair County at an alarming rate. We do not need to advance the possibility of anyone else getting infected. District 19 is opening online only, but I hear Holy Childhood School is going to have in-residence classes and our employees are parents of some of these students.”

Myers added that the closure shouldn’t be a challenge for anyone. “We operated like this previously without any disruption in services. All city operations will be functioning as we did earlier this year with more administrative staff working remotely.”

The Mascoutah City staff will still be available Monday through Friday 8.am. to 5 p.m. to serve the residents’ needs. Please call 566-2964 for assistance. Residents are also encouraged to utilize the City’s website at www.mascoutah.org.

Utility bills can be paid online at www.mascoutah.org (click the “Online Bill Pay” button located in the Citizen Action Center), over the phone at 877-885-7968, drop box located at City Hall or mailed to City of Mascoutah, 3 West Main St., Mascoutah IL 62258.

Permits can be paid over the phone at 566-2964 x 502, drop box located at City Hall or mailed to City of Mascoutah, 3 West Main St., Mascoutah IL 62258.

Park Reservations and Yard Waste cards can be paid over the phone at 566-2964 x 121, drop box located at City Hall or mailed to City of Mascoutah, 3 West Main St., Mascoutah IL 62258.

Access to the Mascoutah Police Department will still be open for walk-in reports and public safety concerns. In the event of an emergency, please continue to dial 9-1-1, for non-emergency dispatch call 825-2051.

“Thank you for your understanding, flexibility and support during these challenging times. These closures and restrictions are subject to change. Please contact us at 566-2964 with any questions.”