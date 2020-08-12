Supervised Remote Learning Offered At Leu Civic Center

By Julie Laakko

Herald Publications

MASCOUTAH – Beginning August 24, the Leu Civic Center is offering Remote Learning services to students in grades 4th-8th on Mondays through Fridays. This service will cost $10 per day and is available only to members of the LCC. Advanced enrollment is required and space is limited, so those who are interested are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Enrollment ends August 19.

Retired teachers will be supervising the Remote Learning program in the gymnasium of LCC. The LCC wants to ensure that social distancing and individual seating is possible; therefore, the program is limited to 30 participants with 6 participants per grade level. Due to the extremely limited availability, Director Sandra Wakefield will notify parents of acceptance into the program. Students participating should bring a packed lunch and all school supplies to the program. Masks are required.

The LCC has been hosting camps over the summer, and Carole Smith says that wearing masks has not been an issue for the children. She began every camp with a brief discussion about wearing masks and why they are important. “We talk about how superheros wear masks.” Carole explained, “Like superheroes, you wear the mask to protect yourself and protect other people.” She said occasionally there would be a slip, but it is as easy as reminding the kids to pull their mask back up.

According to Carole, the most difficult aspect is the social distancing – keeping the kids from high fives, hugs, and sitting too close to one another. Therefore, limiting group sizes is crucial to ensuring safety during the Remote Learning program.

Along with Remote Learning, the LCC is offering after school care for members this year. Those enrolled in the Remote Learning program have an opportunity to sign up first. After School Care runs from after school until 5:30 on school days. The program is $5 per child per day.

The LCC will also be offering several classes to members this fall. Classes include gymnastics, tae kwon do, karate, chess, and a monthly art class. According to staff, the LCC is trying to offer as much as they can while maintaining safe class sizes and social distancing. More information about the classes can be found on the LCC website www.leuciviccenter.net. Participants must be LCC members to enroll.

LCC Family membership is $40.00 per year. Membership includes use of the fitness room, game room, computer room, open gym time, and access to the classes and camps. For more information, please call 566-2175 or check out LCC’s website.

Director Sandra Wakefield extended a thank you to Farmers & Merchants National Bank for their $2,000 donation to LCC. Among the many changes impacting the community due to COVID, LCC has undergone some recent changes in their funding. On their website, they are asking the community for donations. These donations will help Leu Civic Center continue to offer programs, introduce new programs, and serve the community as it always has.