East-West Gateway Great Streets Initiative Project Chooses Mascoutah For Next Round of Projects

By Julie Laakko

Herald Publications

MASCOUTAH – On Thursday, August 6, Mascoutah City Manager Brad Myers and Assistant City Manager Kari Speir led a group of contractors on a guided tour down Main Street for the East-West Gateway Great Streets Initiative project. Among the contractors was Representative Paul Hubbman, Senior Manager of Corridor & Long-Range Planning at East-West Gateway.

The group met in the parking lot in front of Mascoutah City Hall and walked down to Sixth Street. From there, the group walked back up Main Street to Mine Road on the East side of town. The walk covered the area the project will focus on. Along the route, they discussed roadways, sidewalks, parking space, and building facades as well as the history of Main Street’s buildings and landmarks.

According to City Manager Myers, the purpose of the initiative is to, “develop a plan for future improvement, facades, and roadways to make downtown more appealing and try to get the draw back to downtown.”

East-West Gateway (EWG) contacted Myers and Speir in September 2019 regarding the Great Streets Initiative. At the time, EWG was visiting several different cities in search of where to focus their next round of projects.

In October 2019, EWG met with Mascoutah’s administration and on November 15, 2019 Mascoutah was chosen for the grant. According to Myers, the grant is approximately $76,000 and will cover all planning efforts and the resulting final report for the project.

In December 2019, EWG sent out requests for quotes for consultants specializing in different aspects of planning. The quotes were reviewed in February 2020, and CBB Transportation Engineers & Planners were chosen for Transportation Analysis and Planning, Development Strategies were chosen for Economic Assessment and Planning, DTLS Landscape Architecture were chosen for Environmental Infrastructure Analysis and Planning, and RDG Planning & Design were chosen for Urban Design and Planning. Contractors from these chosen consultants were among those in the Main Street Great Streets Initiative Walk on August 6.

These consultants will assist in developing a Great Streets planning document for Mascoutah, which will help the city with future developments, improvements, and grants. EWG will continue to assist Mascoutah with these developments and grants in the future, if needed.

According to the EWG website, the East-West Gateway Council of Governments began the St. Louis Great Streets Initiative in 2006. The purpose of the initiative is to expand the way communities think of streets and roadway projects. Rather than view these projects as a way to move vehicles faster, the Great Streets Initiative helps to create more lively and attractive streets that benefit all modes of transportation while improving the streets both economically and socially. EWG has completed 14 projects in Missouri and Illinois since 2007, including The Forest Park Project, a project on Main Street in Smithton IL, and a project in Alton, IL.

In the next few years there are plans for IDOT to redo Main Street, from Mine Road to Mascoutah High School. This is a completely separate project, but the Great Streets Planning Document can be used to add additional features during the construction.

During the walk down Main Street, Myers made a point of mentioning Mascoutah’s many long standing traditions and history and the pride a great many feel for the community. Since this is a project centered around boosting the social and economic value of Main Street, community input is important to developing future plans. Beginning Thursday, August 13, there will be a survey available for members of the community to add their thoughts to the initiative. The deadline for this survey is Monday, August 24. More information can be found at www.mascoutah.org/great-streets-initiative.